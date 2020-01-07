The Free Press
MANKATO — Bri Stoltzman had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mankato West past Northfield 70-44 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at the West gym.
Calie Schumann scored 12 points, and Holly Wiste added 11 points and five assists. Annika Younge had 10 rebounds.
Annika Richardson led Northfield with 20 points.
West (9-3) plays Friday at Faribault.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, St. Clair 40: Kylie Pittman had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the undefeated Bucs won the nonconference game at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 15 points, and Ellie Ready scored 11.
Emily Olson had 15 points for St. Clair.
WEM (12-0) plays at Cleveland on Thursday.
Medford 60, Maple River 36: Isabella Nelson scored 15 points for Maple River in a Gopher Conference loss at Medford.
Maple River (5-6, 2-3) plays Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday at Mapleton.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Nicollet/Loyola 39: Alexis Cloyd led the Knights with 23 points in a Valley Conference victory at Nicollet.
Katelin Flack added 14 points, while Lakesha Carter scored 11.
For Nicollet/Loyola, Hayley Selby scored nine points, and Marah Hulke finished with seven points.
St James Area 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 33: Chloe Mickelson made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in the Saints’ nonconference victory.
St. James Area led 22-17 at halftime. Jaelyn Haler had 12 points, and Kelsey Grunewald had 10 points.
St. James Area (5-5) plays at New Ulm on Friday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 53, Red Rock Central 33: Margo Stoesz scored 25 points in the Red Rock Conference win at Mountain Lake.
Brooke Naas added 12 points.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (6-2, 4-1) hosts Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.
Immanuel Lutheran 54, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 18: Eve Olmanson scored 15 points, and Aubree Kranz had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals as Immanuel Lutheran grabbed a nonconference win.
Immanuel travels to Nicollet on Thursday night to face Nicollet/Loyola.
Boys basketball
Northfield 57, Mankato West 56: The Scarlets were unable to hang on to a 34-21 halftime lead at Northfield.
The Raiders took their first lead of the game with 3.0 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Kip Schetnan.
For West, Martez Redeaux and Buom Jock each scored 15.
The Scarlets (4-7) host Faribault on Friday.
St. Clair 63, United South Central 55: Devin Embacher scored 20 points to lead St. Clair to a nonconference home victory.
Connor Andree added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Derrick Zeldenrust had eight points and eight rebounds.
A.J. Kloos led the Rebels (4-6) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Staloch added 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ethan Dallman scored 13 points.
St. Clair (7-4) plays Thursday against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Waseca 85, St. James Area 48: Kyreese Willingham had 29 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Waseca to the Big South Conference home win.
Ryan Dufault added 20 points and seven assists for Waseca, which scored 63 points in the first half, and Andrew Morgan had 12 points and five rebounds. Matt Seberson scored 11 points.
Hayden Jones led St. James Area with 17 points, and Logan Carlson had 10 points.
Waseca (9-3) plays at home Friday against Blue Earth Area. The Saints host New Ulm on Friday.
St. Croix Lutheran 59, St. Peter 55: Wyatt Olson finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Saints in a home nonconference loss.
It was a tight game throughout, with the Saints leading briefly in the second half. However, they were not able to hang with St. Croix Lutheran in the closing minutes.
Ethan Volk added 12 points for the Saints.
St. Peter (8-5) plays Friday at Fairmont.
Blue Earth Area 50, Maple River 36: Cameron Anderson finished with 18 points for the Bucs in a nonconference home victory.
Grant Strukel added 12 points for BEA, and Zach Herrmann scored 10.
For Maple River, Lucas Doering finished with nine points.
The Bucs (4-3) play Friday at Waseca.
Jordan 79, Belle Plaine 68: Jack Kruger scored 21 points for the Tigers in a home loss.
Ryan Samuelson added 26 points for Jordan.
The Tigers (5-6) play Friday at Sibley East.
New Ulm 68, Worthington 64: Cole Rhode finished with 25 points for the Eagles in a Big South overtime victory at home.
Reece Melby scored 17 points, and Charlie Osborne finished with 15 points.
The Eagles (2-7) play Friday in St. James.
Immanuel Lutheran 51, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 21: Austin Hanel finished with 15 points for the Trojans.
Jaxon Libby added 10 points for Immanuel, and Peter Olmanson finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Girls hockey
Minnesota River 6, Waseca 5: Anna Pavlo had a hat trick for the Bulldogs in Waseca.
Keely Olness scored two goals for the Bulldogs, and Nicole McCabe had a goal and an assist.
