The Free Press
MANKATO — Annelise Winch finished with two goals and an assist for the Mankato West girls soccer team in a 10-0 Big Nine Conference road victory over Faribault Tuesday.
Katie Heller had a goal and two assists. Kate Hinz, Aubrey Bahl and Haley Hagen each finished with a goal and an assist.
Elise Rykhus, Sydney Shain, Leia Rutz and Molly Miller also scored for West. Anne Schill and Macy Bauer combined for the shutout in goal.
The Scarlets (5-2-1) host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3, New Ulm 1: Derick Vivas Montoya scored three times for the Crusaders in the road victory.
Parker Jensen made 15 saves to get the shutout.
The Crusaders host Hutchinson on Thursday.
Rochester Mayo 1, Mankato East boys 0: The Cougars conceded an own goal with 13 minutes remaining to fall in the Big Nine home match.
Shots on goal favored East 8-3. Owen Quist made two saves in goal for the Cougars.
East (3-3-1) plays Thursday at Faribault.
New Ulm 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Eagles outshot the Crusaders 19-3 in a home loss.
The Crusaders play Thursday at Worthington.
Rochester Mayo 2, Mankato East 1: Kenzie Keller scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the Big Nine road loss.
Shots on goal favored East 12-7.
East (4-2) will host Faribault Thursday.
Volleyball
Alden-Conger 3, Madelia 1: Ashley Sorenson made 28 assists in Madelia’s Valley Conference loss.
Scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15.
Ashlynn Sweet served six aces. Brooke Lensing and Corban Tatro each had eight kills. Tatro also had 20 digs, one more than Dora Facundo.
Madelia (3-7-1, 1-1 in Valley) plays Tuesday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Cleveland 3, Sibley East 1: Grayce Kortuem made 13 kills as the Clippers won 26-28, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 in a nonconference match at Arlington.
Emily Kern had nine kills, and Taylin Gosch made 33 assists. Ava Hahn was 20 for 20 on the service line with five aces.
For Sibley East, Adeline Williams had 16 assists and three service aces. Molly Krentz had nine kills and two blocks.
Sibley East (2-3) plays Thursday at home against Norwood Young America. Cleveland (7-2, 1-0) plays at St. Clair on Thursday.
Nicollet 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Hayley Selby had 14 kills and 22 digs to help Nicollet win the Valley match 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20 at home.
Marah Hulke made 28 assists. Brooklyn Bode had 11 kills and nine blocks, and Brook Gohr had eight blocks.
For LCWM, Lauren Cooper had 28 digs. Olivia Harazin made seven kills, and Lilli Graupman added six kills.
LCWM (1-6) plays at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday. Nicollet (3-5, 1-1) plays at Alden-Conger on Thursday.
Medford 3, United South Central 0: Kiera Schultz had five kills for the Rebels in a Gopher Conference loss 25-17, 25-16, 25-18.
Kendall Harpestad had four kills, and Sam Swanson had 13 assists and served three aces.
USC (0-4, 0-2 in Gopher) hosts Maple River on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Blooming Prairie 0: Jessa Westphal had eight kills to help the Bulldogs sweep the Gopher Conference match at Janesville.
Scores were 25-18, 25-12, 26-24.
Mara Richardson had six kills and 15 assists, and Claire Adams had six kills and 14 assists. Sydney Gahlon and Andra Armstrong each served four aces.
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 2: Kylee Horner led the Saints with 16 digs in the Big South home win.
Scores were 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15.
Grace Remmert finished with four kills, 29 digs and 23 assists for the Saints, and McKenna Van Zee added 13 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Hayfield 2: Alex Heuss led the Bucs with 22 kills in the road victory. Scores were 15-25, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9.
Riley Sammon added 12 kills for WEM.
The Bucs (4-3) host Randolph Thursday.
Waseca 3, Tri-City United 0: Avery Madsen finished with seven kills and six blocks for the Bluejays in the home victory.
Scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.
Aliyah Taylor and Sophie Potter each finished with seven kills for Waseca.
Tennis
Northfield 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Cougars fell in the home Big Nine match.
The Cougars’ No. 3 doubles pairing of Mylie Gleason and Lauren Yenish lost 4-7, 6-4, 11-9 in the closest match of the day.
East/Loyola plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Fairmont 7, Waseca 0: Sarah Robbins dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision at No. 1 singles in the Big South Conference match at Waseca.
Sarah Haley lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles. The closest doubles match came at No. 1, where CeCe Huttemier and Miranda Breck lost 6-4, 6-2.
Waseca (2-9) plays at Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
St. Peter 7, Faribault 0: Amelia Hildebrandt won 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match of the nonconference match at St. Peter.
Maddie Kamm won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
St. Peter (12-1) plays at home Thursday against River Valley.
Sibley East 6, Maple River 1: Jenave Mendoza won 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles in Sibley East’s nonconference win at Mapleton.
Sibley East’s No. 3 doubles team of Jada Henke and Morgan Haggenmiller won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Maple River’s only win came at No. 3 singles, where Macy Sohre won 6-0, 6-4.
Belle Plaine 5, United South Central 2: Kelsie Chapman won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Rebels in the loss.
Lauren Hansen won 7-6, 7-5 at No. 3 singles for USC.
The Tigers swept the doubles slate.
Cross country
Norwood Young America Lions Invitational: Mankato Loyola/Cleveland scored 22 points to finish sixth in the boys meet.
Nathan Strobel placed 37th in 19:15.2, with Jorden Rossow in 38th in 19:15.6 and James Younge in 39th in 19:20.2.
Loyola/Cleveland did not have a full team in the girls race. Grace Monson placed 48th in 24:10.91.
Swimming
St. Peter 56, Litchfield 45: Hannah Denzer won both the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.79) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.35) for the Saints in their road victory.
St. Peter’s Ellie Johnson won the 200 individual medley (2:32.04) and Laura Klatt won diving with a score of 185.30.
