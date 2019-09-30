The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato West scored three goals in 10 minutes of overtime and defeated Austin 4-1 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Monday at Caswell North.
Austin scored the only goal of the first half. The Scarlets tied the match with 17 minutes remaining in the second half when Kylie Peters’ corner kick went to Emma Doell for a header at the back post.
In the first overtime, Katie Roberts scored with an assist from Erin Peters. Elise Rykhus and Alaina Spaude each scored in the final 1:25 of the second overtime. Doell assisted on the final goal.
West had 15 shots on goal. Scarlets’ keeper Claire Hemstock didn’t make any saves.
West (12-1-2) plays at Faribault today. The section seedings will be determined Wednesday.
West boys 6, Rochester John Marshall 0: Tyler Makela had two goals and three assists in the Scarlets’ Big Nine victory at Dakota Meadows.
A.J. Franke scored his first goal of the season, and Ahmed Mohamed and Luke Denhof also scored goals.
Nick Lundberg made six saves for West, which had 13 shots on goal.
West (10-2-2) hosts Faribault today at Caswell North.
Mankato East girls 2, Albert Lea 1: Amber Reuter and Ella Huettl each scored a goal as the Cougars won the Big Nine match at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Megan Geraets assisted on Huettl’s goal.
Emily Eckheart and Isabelle Schott split the goalkeeping duties, combing for six saves. East had 15 shots on goal.
East (9-5-1) wraps up the regular season with a nonconference game at Waconia.
Rochester Area Home School 4, Immanuel Lutheran boys 1: Joel Pepper had the only goal for Immanuel Lutheran in the home loss.
The Trojans travel to Rochester on Saturday for Christian Athletic League games against Faith Christian School of Foreston and Rochester Area Home School.
Tennis
St. James Area 7, Pipestone Area 0: The No. 2 doubles team of Noel Wescott and Samantha Tetzloff won 6-2, 3-6, 11-9 to highlight the Saints’ Big South Conference victory.
Ellie Becker (6-1, 6-1), Luci Kulseth (6-3, 6-0), Sailor Mohlenbrock (6-3, 6-3) and Mya Hanson (6-0, 6-0) each won singles matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jaelyn Haler and Gabriela Trapero won 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 3 teams of Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano was a 6-3, 6-3 winner.
Volleyball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Nicollet 0: Mara Weisensel made 17 kills to lead the Chargers to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 nonconference win at Nicollet.
Maddie Pearson made 32 assists and eight digs, and Emma Nelson had seven kills and 10 digs. Lili Mohror added seven kills.
MVL (13-3) plays Thursday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
United South Central 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lakesha Carter had six kills and 17 digs in the Knights’ nonconference loss at Wells.
Scores were 25-23, 25-12, 25-16.
Reese Goeringer added five assists and 11 digs for LCWM, and Dani Freyberg had seven assists.
LCWM (3-14) plays today at Cleveland.
Rochester Area Home School 3, Immanuel Lutheran 1: Dani Durst had four assists and served four aces in Immanuel Lutheran’s Christian Athletic League home loss.
Amber Casto had three kills and two blocks, and she served three aces.
The Trojans will play two conference matches on Saturday at Rochester, taking on Faith Christian of Foreston and Rochester Area Home School.
