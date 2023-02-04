The Free Press
MANKATO — Teresa Kiewiet finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 58-56 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Mayo Saturday at the West gym.
Landry Dubeau had 15 points and five rebounds for West, and Tucker Downs added eight points and five rebounds. Rachel Younge scored nine points.
The Scarlets host Albert Lea Monday.
Mankato East 74, Winona 61: Peyton Stevermer had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Cougars in a Big Nine home win.
Macy Birkholz finished with 26 points and three steals for East, and Ellie Edberg added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars (12-6, 11-4 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Medford 30: Claire Bohlen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference win.
Alayna Atherton had nine points and seven rebounds for WEM, and Addyson Taylor scored eight points.
The Bucs (12-7, 7-4 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
New Ulm 53, Mound Westonka 51: Brooklyn Lewis scored 23 points for the Eagles in a nonconference win.
Morgan Hulke and Ramsey Hopp each scored seven points for New Ulm, and Bryn Nesvold added 13 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 72, Winona 46: Carson Schweim finished with 20 points and five rebounds for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Brogan Madson and Giles Lancaster each added 15 points for East.
The Cougars host Rochester Mayo Wednesday.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 5, Rochester Century/John Marshall 1: Jessica Eykyn scored two goals for the Cougars in a Big Nine win at Rochester.
McKenzie Keller had a goal and two assists for East, while Kailey Newton and Ashley Fischer also scored.
