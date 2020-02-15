OWATONNA -- Lani Schoper scored 16 points to help Mankato West defeat Owatonna 62-41 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Saturday.
Holly Wiste added 13 points and six rebounds, and Teresa Kiewiet scored nine points. Annika Younge had eight points and eight rebounds.
West (17-7, 15-5 in Big Nine) plays at home Tuesday against Faribault.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 63, Norwood Young America 49: Lakesha Carter scored 21 points as the Knights won a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Alexis Cloyd added 12 points, and Olivia Harazin scored 10 points.
LCWM (19-5) plays at home Tuesday against Maple River.
Boys basketball
Nicollet 74, Martin County West 54: Riley Hulke scored 33 points as Nicollet won the Valley Showcase game at Lake Crystal.
Hulke also had five assists, five rebounds and five steals. Shane Stevensen added 23 points, six assists and four blocked shots. Colton Thomsen grabbed 14 rebounds.
Mankato Loyola 84, Madelia 49: Ben Ellingworth scored 23 points as the Crusaders won the Valley Showcase game at Lake Crystal.
Simon Morgan had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Lawson Godfrey had 17 points, five rebounds and eight assists.
Ja'Sean Glover led Madelia with 28 points. Blake Altenburg scored 11 points, and Kadin Benzel had seven rebounds.
Loyola (13-11) plays Friday at Sleepy Eye. Madelia (8-13) plays Tuesday against United South Central at Wells.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 59: Kobe Weimert scored a career-high 42 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Valley Showcase win at Lake Crystal.
Weimert made five 3-pointers to beat his previous high of 39 points, which he scored Monday.
JWP (11-13) hosts Randolph on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 67, Foreston 56: Austin Hanel made nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and seven assists in Immanuel Lutheran's Christian Athletic League game.
Peter Olmanson added 12 points and 22 rebounds, and Jaxon Libby scored 13 points.
Immanuel Lutheran plays 4th Baptist on Monday at Plymouth.
Cleveland 63, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 43: Ben Holden had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Clippers won a Valley Showcase game at Lake Crystal.
Eric Rohlfing added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Mueller scored 13 points.
Cleveland (7-15) plays at home Monday against Le Sueur-Henderson.
