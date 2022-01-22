MELROSE — Mankato West won the floor exercise and vault, finishing second at the Class A True Team gymnastics meet Saturday.
Watertown Mayer/Mound Westonka won the championship at 180.025, with West next at 178.55.
At the True Team state meet, five gymnasts' scores are used on each event instead of four during a regular meet.
West finished first on floor exercise at 46.750 and vault at 45.975. The Scarlets were second on uneven bars at 43.680 and fifth on balance beam at 42.225.
Jenna Sikel had an all-around score of 37.250, while McKenna Schreiber was at 36.225.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 68, Rochester Century 52: Louis Magers scored 18 points for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference home win.
Mekhi Collins added 15 points, and Cornell Ayers scored 12 points.
West (11-3, 8-2 in Big Nine) hosts Austin on Tuesday.
Owatonna 79, Mankato East 77: B.J. Omot had 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but the Cougars fell to the Big Nine leaders at Owatona.
Puolrah Gong had 25 points and six rebounds, and Jalen Hayes had 12 points and five rebounds.
East (8-5, 6-4) is scheduled to host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Marshall 58, Waseca 56, OT: Elijah Breck scored 28 points in Waseca's Big South Conference loss at Marshall.
Isaac Potter added 11 points.
Waseca (6-9) plays at home Monday against Fairmont.
Spring Grove 53, Madelia 23: JaSean Glover had 13 points and nine rebounds in a nonconference loss at home.
Madelia (3-5) hosts Alden-Conger on Monday.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 55, Owatonna 44: Lexi Karge had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars in a Big Nine win at the East gym.
Macy Birkholz and Kenzie Schweim each scored 13 points, and Peyton Stevermer made 10 assists.
East (10-2) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Mankato West 67, Red Wing 44: Lani Schoper had 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the Scarlets' Big Nine home win.
Teresa Kiewiet had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Annika Younge added 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
West (12-3, 9-3) plays at Austin on Monday.
St. Clair 59, Waseca 51: Kayli Hinze scored 23 points as the Cyclones won a nonconference road game.
Brooklin Hinze added 16 points, and Steph Cink scored 11 points.
Kloe Wadd led Waseca with 16 points.
St. Clair (12-5) hosts Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Monday.
Minnehaha Academy 63, St. Peter 49: Lilly Ruffin had 13 points and 11 rebounds for St. Peter in a nonconference home loss.
Rhyann Holmgren added 13 points, and Annika Southworth had 12 points and five assists.
The Saints trailed 38-15 at halftime.
Addie Mack scored 22 points for Minnehaha Academy.
Wrestling
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet tournament: Mankato West's Brody Koberoski and Josh Allen took first place at Lake Crystal.
Kobersoski won the title at 145, winning by fall in the championship match.
Allen was the winner at 220, pinning both of his opponents.
Trent Fontaine took third at 285, winning by fall in his final match.
