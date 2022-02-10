The Free Press
ST. JAMES — Jenna Sikel scored 37.200 to win the all-around and lead Mankato West to the victory at the Section 2A gymnastics meet Thursday.
West set a team record with a score of 146.950, with St. Peter in second at 139.500.
The Scarlets also set a team record by scoring 37.025 on the balance beam.
Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm/Cathedral/Minnesota Valley Lutheran was runner-up in the all-around at 35.475.
Sikel won the uneven parallel bars at 9.100, with Goblirsch second at 8.975.
West’s McKenna Schreiber took first on vault at 9.450, with Sikel next at 9.375.
Niya Hauer of West won the balance beam at 9.325, with teammate Maura Panahon in second at 9.325.
Zoey Hermel of West won the floor exercise at 9.675, and Faribault’s Lauren McDonough took second at 9.450.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 82, Faribault 55: The Cougars scored 53 points in the second half of a Big Nine Conference win at the East gym.
B.J. Omot had 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots. Giles Lancaster scored 15 points, and Brogan Madson had 14 points and five steals. Puolrah Gong had 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.
The Cougars play at Marshall on Saturday.
New Ulm 61, Waseca 49: Colton Benson made six 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as the Eagles won a Big South Conference game at home.
Charlie Osborne added 11 points for New Ulm.
Elijah Breck led Waseca with 13 points.
Sleepy Eye 67, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58: Cole Thompson scored 14 points, and Ben Halverson had 11 points in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss.
Will Kaesserman had nine points and 11 rebounds, and Ben Pearson had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Immanuel Lutheran 62, Shattuck-St. Mary’s 29: Austin Lien had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Immanuel Lutheran won the nonconference game at home.
Jayme Kranz added 16 points.
Girls basketball
New Ulm Cathedral 52, Madelia 37: Emily Schommer led the Greyhounds with 18 points in the nonconference road win.
Jenna Hotovec added 14 points for Cathedral.
For Madelia, Katherine DeVlaeminck and Ollie Glover each scored 13 points.
Mankato Loyola 44, Saint John’s Prep 23: Gabby Bemmels led the Crusaders with 13 points in a nonconference game.
Sammy Kann had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and seven blocks for the Crusaders.
Nicollet 66, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 17 points and 15 rebounds in the home victory.
Marah Hulke added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders, and Brooklyn Bode scored 17.
Nicollet (14-10) will play Sibley East on Tuesday.
Wrestling
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 48, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22: Annabelle Petsinger (120), Deven Parpart (126), Nikolas Petsinger (132), Clay Stenzel (160), George Roesler (170), Ralph Roesler (195) and Ben Hagen (220) each won by fall in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference victory.
Harbor Cromwell (152) and Aden Berg (182) each won by decision.
For the Grizzlies, Carson James (106) and Carson Petry each won by fall, while Gavin Krause (138), Lucas Morsching (145) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by decision.
