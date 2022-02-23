The Free Press
MANKATO — Sam O’Neil had a natural hat trick in the third period, leading Mankato West in a 10-0 victory over Redwood Valley in the opening round of the Section 3A boys hockey tournament Wednesday at All Seasons Area.
Gage Schmidt scored twice in the first period, and Jaeger Zimmerman, Zach Benson, Hunter Rigdon and Gavin Brunmeier each scored in the second period to put the Scarlets up 6-0.
Parker Wittenberg made it 7-0 early in the third period, and O’Neil followed with three consecutive goals, including a shorthanded tally.
Derek Stierlen and Zimmerman each had two assists.
Matthew Birkmaier made eight saves for his first career shutout. West had 47 shots on goal.
West (8-18-1) plays No. 2 seed Mankato East in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Adapted floor hockey
South Suburban 11, Mankato 2: Shanti Esters and Hailie Johnson scored the goals for Mankato in a loss at Bloomington.
Esters, who also had an assist, has scored eight goals this season, while Johnson has scored three.
Mankato (0-8) opens the section tournament March 7.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 64, Albert Lea 24: Peyton Stevermer had 22 points and five assists as the Cougars clinched a share of the Big Nine Conference title with the win at the East gym.
Lexi Karge added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Mackenzie Schweim scored 11 points, and Macy Birkholz had 10 points and four steals.
East (20-4, 19-2 in Big Nine) plays at Red Wing on Friday.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 79, Albert Lea 38: The Cougars jumped ahead 50-17 at halftime of the Big Nine game at Albert Lea.
Brogan Madson led the Cougars with 14 points, and Jalen Hayes had 10 points and five rebounds. Giles Lancaster had 9 points, and Jack Pemble grabbed six rebounds.
East (16-7, 13-6 in Big Nine) hosts Red Wing on Friday.
Mankato West 58, Red Wing 45: Louis Magers scored 15 points to help the Scarlets win a Big Nine game at the West gym.
West trailed 24-20 at halftime.
Mekhi Collins had 12 points, and Cornell Ayers and Aidan Corbett each scored 10.
West (18-7, 14-5) plays at Owatonna on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.