MANKATO — Tanner Shumski allowed one run over five innings, leading Mankato West to an 11-2 victory over Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference baseball game Thursday at ISG Field.

Shumski gave up two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Zander Dittbenner was 3 for 3, while Lou Magers and Jake Maes both had two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Haley had a hit and two RBIs, and Max Goertzen had two hits.

West (1-0) plays Northfield on Saturday at ISG Field.

Waseca 13, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5: Waseca scored eight runs in the last two innings to win the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.

Evan Mann had a three-run double for the Knights, and Mike McCue and Andrew Lange each had a hit and scored two runs.

LCWM plays Sibley East on Saturday at Gaylord.

Softball

Mankato West 12, Rochester Century 2, 5 innings: Lani Schoper had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and four runs scored in the Scarlets’ season-opening Big Nine game at Rochester.

Abbi Stierlen pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Both runs were unearned.

Maddie Bode was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Stierlen had two hits and two RBIs. Bri Stoltzman added two hits and an RBI, and Breck Carlson had a hit and two RBIs.

West (1-0) plays at Northfield on Saturday.

Mankato East 13, Red Wing 2, 5 innings: Sydney Jacobs scored four runs to lead the Cougars to the Big Nine win at Thomas Park.

Jacobs had a hit and three walks. Peyton Stevermer and Destiny Reasner each had a two-run double, and Madi Mangulis had a hit and two RBIs.

Madie Clarke and Mangulis combined on a three-hitter, combining for six strikeouts and two walks.

East plays at Faribault on Saturday.

