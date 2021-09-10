The Free Press
NEW PRAGUE — Mekhi Collins caught three touchdown passes, and Mankato West defeated New Prague 41-7 in a Big Southeast District Red Division football game Friday.
Zander Dittbenner was 7 of 16 for 135 yards and four touchdowns. Walker Britz rushed 17 times for 156 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, and Ryan Haley scored on a 76-yard run.
Haley led the defense with 10 tackles, including five for loss, and a sack.
West (2-0) hosts Owatonna on Friday.
Waseca 19, Marshall 7: Ollie O’Brien rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and he threw for a touchdown as the Bluejays picked up the road win.
Shawn Holscher caught the touchdown pass, and Christian Rodriguez rushed for a touchdown.
Jared Ahlschlager led the defense with 12 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, and Derek Bakken made eight tackles.
Waseca (2-0) hosts Tri-City United on Friday.
United South Central 35, Medford 7: Nick Bushlack rushed for a touchdown and passed for three to lead the Rebels to the victory at Medford.
USC (1-1) outscored Medford 23-0 in the second half.
Bushlack rushed for 88 yards on six carries, and he completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards.
Taylor Conley made six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Jackson Spizzirri also caught a touchdown pass.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8, Cleveland 7: Jackson Meyer completed 5 of 11 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s home loss.
Carter Dylla had two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also made two interceptions.
Lucas Walechka made nine tackles, and Carter Barto had eight tackles, including four for loss.
Maple River 55, Windom Area 0: Maple River rushed for 336 yards in the victory at Mapleton.
Tim Buckholtz rushed for three touchdowns, while Will Trio, Amarus Harris and Brock Hansen each had one rushing touchdowns.
Mason Frank made four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Cross country
Faribault Invitational: Lauren Henkels and Addison Peed turned in top-10 performances to help Mankato East place third in the girls race.
Stillwater won the girls race with 58 points. East was third with 116, and Mankato West finished fourth at 140.
Stillwater’s Brooke Elfert was the winner at 19:56.6.
Henkels took fourth in 20:39.7, and Peed finished eighth in 21:17.9. Ava Matejcek was 14th in 21:22.9, with Emmy Schulz in 32nd in 22:03.8 and Autumn Siewert in 53rd in 23:03.3.
For West, Nicole Swanson was 12th in 21:21.6, with Chloe Aanenson in 15th at 21:24.6. Morgan Meyers was 20th in 21:38.2, Lauren Dimler placed 24th in 21:45.6, and Andie Sanderson was 64th in 23:40.3.
West placed 10th in the boys race with 259 points. Stillwater was first at 31.
Adrik Kraftson of Stillwater was first in 17:02.3.
Luke Lumsden led the Scarlets with a 32nd-place effort in 18:33.1. Ethan Cox took 45th in 18:56.9, Ian Kim placed 55th in 19:11.2, Silas Simpson was 61st in 19:24.0, and Tyler Kirchoff finished 66th in 19:34.6.
Girls tennis
Sibley East 6, Maple River 1: Jada Henke and Morgan Hagenmiller won 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles to highlight the Wolverines’ nonconference win at Arlington.
Chloe Reyes won the most competitive singles match, taking a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 3.
Madison Ward and Kelsey Jaeger won 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for Maple River.
