NORTHFIELD — Zander Dittbenner threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score as Mankato West defeated Northfield 48-0 in a Big Southeast District football game Friday.
The victory clinches a Red Division championship for No. 1-ranked West.
It was the fifth shutout for West, which has allowed only 13 points in seven games.
Mekhi Collins made six receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Walker Britz rushed 13 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Haley led the defense with 11 tackles, including a sack, and Gannon Rosenfeld had 10 tackles and a sack. Collins made an interception.
West (7-0) faces Mankato East on Wednesday at Blakeslee Stadium.
St. Clair/Loyola 43, Medford 0: Mason Ward passed for 246 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans won at home.
Brandon Meng rushed for a touchdown and caught a 91-yard touchdown pass. Simon Morgan had two touchdown catches, and Lawson Godfrey and Riley Fitzloff each had one.
St. Clair/Loyola (5-2) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Wednesday.
Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12: Mountain Lake Area rushed for 469 yards in the victory at Madelia.
Madelia’s Carter Forez completed 9 of 16 passes for 202 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Eric Anderson. Jed Altenburg added a 1-yard run.
Tri-City United 22 St. Peter 6: Henry Schendel passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans won at Montgomery.
Adam Henze had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Caden O’Malley had 78 yards receiving and 28 yards and a touchdown rushing, and he also recorded 12 tackles.
The Titans play Wednesday at Jordan.
Waseca 49, Worthington 6: Ollie O’Brien passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Waseca won on the road.
O’Brien completed 8 of 15 passes for 145 yards, and he rushed 15 times for 130 yards.
Isaac Potter and Max Neaves each had a touchdown reception, and Mason Dekruif rushed for two scores. Kaeden Johnson had a punt return for touchdown, and Armando Baldaras had a rushing touchdown.
Waseca (6-1) hosts Luverne on Wednesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 37, Windom Area 14: Camden Ludeman rushed 27 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ victory.
Michael Matteson had 19 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Jamis Ulman made seven tackles and an interception.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20: Preston Grams passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ road loss.
Domanik Paulson had three catches for 116 yards, with touchdowns of 52 and 55 yards.
GFW rushed for 475 yards.
Cleveland 23, Alden-Conger 6: Carter Dylla made four interceptions in the Clippers’ home victory.
Fisher Knish rushed for 130 yards. Dylla had a touchdown pass.
Cleveland (3-4) hosts Mayor Lutheran on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2, Esko 1: Mikaya Schuster had 29 assists as the Bucs won 25-14, 20-25, 15-11 in the first round of the Eastview Lightning Invitational.
Riley Sammon made 13 kills, and Josie Volkmann had 20 digs.
The tournament continues Saturday.
