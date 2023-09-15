The Free Press
WACONIA — Bart McAninch went 9 of 16 for 144 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Mankato West football team in a 35-6 road win over Waconia Friday.
Carter Bersaw carried 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Sheldrup had four carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. McAninch added seven carries for 63 yards and a score.
Frankie McAninch led the West defense with seven tackles and a sack.
The Scarlets (3-0) host Chaska Friday.
Chaska 28, Mankato East 13: Brogan Madson made nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars in the loss.
Ganden Gosch went 16 of 28 for 247 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Lucas Gustafson added four catches for 35 yards.
Nathan Bridger led East with seven tackles.
The Cougars (2-1) host Rochester John Marshall Friday.
Randolph 18, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 14: Chase Bade finished with six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans in a road loss.
Chayton Frank made four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Eli Goebel led the Spartans with seven tackles.
St. Clair/Loyola (0-3) plays Friday at New Richland.
Waseca 28, Marshall 0: Kaedon Johnson had 141 all-purpose yards in the Bluejays’ home win.
Johnson made a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and returned a kickoff for a score.
Carter Ellis led the Waseca defense with 12 tackles.
Waseca (2-1) will host Belle Plaine Friday.
Renville County West 42, Madelia 16: Eric Anderson had 18 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks in the home loss.
Madelia quarterback Eric Anderson went 20 of 36 for 256 yards passing with one touchdown. Kyle Pietsch made six receptions for 96 yards, while Nick Firchau had four catches for 67 yards.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 41, Cleveland 13: Ryan Kronbach made six catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win.
JWP’s Daulton Bauer went 10 of 14 for 258 yards passing with four touchdowns.
Nolan Morsching carried 14 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Lucas Morsching added 43 rushing yards and a score.
For Cleveland, Kale Kelley had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Tri-City United 35, New Ulm 25: Kellen O’Keefe finished with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Titans in their victory.
Connor Flintrop had two rushing touchdowns for TCU, and Gavin Blaschko had a punt block recovered for a touchdown. Luke Holicky made two interceptions in the win and returned one for a touchdown.
Ayden Jensen had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for New Ulm.
TCU plays Friday at Marshall.
Volleyball
WEM splits: The Bucs fell to Kenyon-Wanamingo 3-0 and beat Cannon Falls 3-1.
In a 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17 win over Cannon Falls, Addison Condon had 16 kills and 14 digs.
In the 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 loss, Claire Bohlen made 10 kills and 18 digs.
