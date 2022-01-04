The Free Press
MANKATO — Annika Younge hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:49 to play to put Mankato West ahead, and a pair of free throws by Teresa Kiewiet in the final minute provided the winning margin in a 49-46 win over Rochester John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at the West gym.
Lani Schoper had 20 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets, and Kiewiet finished with 10 points. Younge grabbed seven rebounds, and Landry Dubeau scored nine points.
Stacie Mullenbach led JM with 15 points.
West (6-2, 5-2 in Big Nine) plays on Thursday at Albert Lea.
Mankato East 69, Faribault 40: Kenzie Schweim finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars in a Big Nine home win.
Lexi Karge had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, while Peyton Stevermer added 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ellie Edberg finished with six steals.
Nicollet 65, Alden-Conger 40: Marah Hulke had 21 points and five assists in the Raiders’ Valley Conference win at Alden.
Hayley Selby had seven points and 15 rebounds.
Nicollet (4-6) plays at Madelia on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60, Medford 55: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 22 points in a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Lauren Cooper added 16 points, and Katelin Flack scored 14.
Andrea Bock scored 19 for Medford.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, St. James Area 46: Kylie LaFrance and Addyson Taylor each scored 12 points for the Bucs in a nonconference road game.
Riley Sammon added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Alayna Atherton had seven points and eight rebounds.
Journey Swanson led St. James Area with 16 points.
WEM (5-4) plays at Medford on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, New Ulm Cathedral 36: Abbie Riederer had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference victory.
Sam Dalueg had 10 points and four assists, and Ella Schlei grabbed seven rebounds.
Emily Schommer scored 18 points for Cathedral.
MVL (7-2) plays Friday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 62, Tri-City United 37: The Panthers outscored TCU 33-17 in the second half of a nonconference victory Monday.
Erin Jacobson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for NRHEG, and Sophie Stork added eight points and 16 rebounds. Sarah George had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NRHEG (6-2) hosts Maple River on Friday.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 73, Rochester John Marshall 48: Louis Magers scored 29 points to help the Scarlets win the Big Nine game at Rochester.
Aidan Corbett added 15 points for West, and Mekhi Collins scored 12.
West (6-1, 5-1 in Big Nine) hosts Albert Lea on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 63, Blue Earth Area 61, OT: Zack Wells scored 18 points to help the Knights gain a nonconference win on the road.
Gage McManemy scored 16 points, and Draw Dahl added 13 points.
Ashton Lloyd scored 25 points for BEA.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Norwood Young America 54: Landon Dimler had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ nonconference win.
Memphis James added 19 points.
JWP (4-3) hosts United South Central on Friday.
Nicollet 61, Alden-Conger 54, OT: Conner Martens had 24 points and eight rebounds in the Raiders’ Valley game.
Cody Strunk had 13 points, and Ed Carelton had 11 points and 20 rebounds.
The Raiders (4-4) host Martin County West on Thursday.
St. Clair 66, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 33: Devin Embacher led the Cyclones with 26 points and five assists in the Valley Conference home victory.
Tom Loeffler scored 10 points for St. Clair, and Mason Ward grabbed 10 rebounds.
For NRHEG, Porter Peterson led the way with 11 points.
The Cyclones (7-2) host Minnesota Valley Lutheran Thursday.
Waseca 78, St. James 71: Elijah Breck led the Bluejays with 26 points and six rebounds in a Big South Conference home victory.
Damarius Russell added 18 points for Waseca, and Isaac Potter scored 13.
For St. James, Hayden Jones had 34 points.
Waseca (5-5) will host Blue Earth Area Friday.
Immanuel Lutheran 67, Valley Christian 44: Aaron Casto had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the nonconference victory Monday.
Jayme Kranz scored 16 points, and Jaxon Libby added 14 points.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Willmar Community Christian on Friday.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 5, New Prague 2: McKenzie Keller finished with two goals and an assist for the Cougars in a nonconference home victory at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton had a goal and two assists, while Jess Eykyn added a goal and an assist. Brielle Newton also scored for East.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 48-25. Anna Rader made 23 saves.
The Cougars play Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Orono 7, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets fell in the nonconference road game.
Shots on goal favored Orono 46-24.
Wrestling
Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United 43, New Ulm Area 24: Marqavion Haefner (138), Jamisen Frederickson (145) and Jaen Drill (285) each won by fall in the Eagles’ nonconference loss.
Winsten Nienhaus won 18-7 at 132, and Wyatt Pollard delivered a 7-4 decision at 152.
