MANKATO — Mankato West managed only two hits, but it was enough to defeat Rochester Mayo 3-1 in a Big Nine Conference baseball game Saturday at ISG Field.
The Scarlets scored twice in the first inning, with one run scoring on Ryan Haley's single and another coming home on Nic Cook's fielder's choice.
After Mayo scored an unearned run in the second inning, the Scarlets got the run back in the sixth on a passed ball.
Riley Bersaw got the win, allowing three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Zander Dittbenner finished with two hitless innings, giving up one walk with two strikeouts.
West (8-0) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 5, Mankato Loyola 4, 8 innings: Logan Carlson pitched seven innings, but the Crusaders lost the nonconference game at Mueller Park.
Carlson allowed six hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Caleb Fogal had two hits, including a triple, and Lawson Godfrey had two doubles. Mason Stoffel also had two hits.
Loyola left the bases loaded in the top of the eighth.
Loyola (6-2) plays Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Tuesday at Truman.
Softball
Mankato West 15, Rochester Mayo 0, 4 innings: The Scarlets scored 12 runs in the first inning to win the Big Nine game at the West field.
Lauryn Douglas pitched a two hitter, with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Carly Nelson hit a three-run homer, while Douglas, Breck Carlson, Lani Schoper and Bri Stoltzman each had three hits.
West (8-2) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Golf
Fairmont Invitational: Adriana Bixby was the medalist with an 83, leading St. Peter to the win at Rose Lake Golf Club.
St. Peter shot 359, followed by Fairmont at 386, North Union (Iowa) at 390, Blue Earth Area at 416, Worthington at 419, Marshall at 429 and Mankato West at 458.
West's Delaney Giesen tied for eighth at 96.
West plays a Big Nine triangular at Rochester's Northern Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Tennis
Waseca 6, Faribault 1: Ben Diedrich won 6-2, 4-6, 10-2 at No. 4 singles as the Bluejays won the nonconference match at Faribault.
Charlie Huttemier (6-0, 6-0) and Dahminik Deutsch (6-2, 6-3) also won singles matches.
Waseca's No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Luke Osweiler won 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Oliver Rohwer and Dominic Grunzke.
Waseca (2-8) will host Redwood Valley on Monday.
