MANKATO — Lauryn Douglas had three hits and an RBI as Mankato West clinched a share of the Big Nine Conference softball championship with an 8-3 win over Rochester Mayo on Thursday at the West field.
Douglas pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Lauren Raberge had two hits and an RBI, and Abbi Stierlen added two RBIs.
West hosts Winona on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2: Rylee Pelant and Hannah Bruns each had a hit and RBI in the Bucs' Gopher Conference loss.
Jordan Green and Emma Woratschka each had two hits. Gloria Cortez gave up 13 hits in the loss.
WEM (6-5, 4-4) plays at the Kasson-Mantorville tournament Friday and Saturday.
United South Central 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Ellah Oliver and Lexi Dahlberg each had two hits in the Bulldogs' Gopher loss.
Ali Olsen added a hit for JWP.
Randolph 6, Maple River 1: Madison Ward had two hits, and Annabelle Birr had an RBI in Maple River's Gopher loss.
Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game.
Maple River hosts St. Clair/Loyola on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6, Nicollet 0: Addie Ahern had two RBIs, and Avery Voges and Rachel Sickler each added two hits as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Avery Voges pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Morgan Arndt went 2 for 3 with a double for the Raiders.
Springfield 10, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4: The Chargers hit three home runs in the Tomahawk Conference loss.
Morgan Paulsen hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and MacKenna Dressel and Sam Dalueg hit back-to-back homers in the third.
Mayer Lutheran 9, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 4: Peyton Zabel went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases for St. Clair/Loyola in the loss.
Irie Hansen had a double and two RBIs. Caroline Schimek allowed three earned runs and recorded 13 strikeouts.
Baseball
West sweeps: The Scarlets beat Rochester Mayo 7-4 and 6-5 in a road doubleheader.
The 7-4 win, which was a conference game, gave West the Big Nine Conference championship. Ryan Ploog went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, and Louis Magers recorded 13 strikeouts to get the win.
In the 6-5 win, Zander Dittbenner, Avery Stock and Tanner Shumski each went 2 for 3.
The Scarlets (14-0, 9-0 in Big Nine) play Saturday at New Prague.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, St. Clair 6: Ethan Wiens had two hits and an RBI as the Knights claimed a Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Jack Brockman and Jake Tesch both had a double and two RBIs. Drew Dahl pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
LCWM (3-9) hosts United South Central on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 7, Madelia 3: Jake Sizer got the win for the Crusaders, striking out seven in a complete game in a Valley road win at Madelia.
For Loyola, Jake Eichers and Christian Theuninck each went 2 for 3.
Eric Anderson went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for Madelia.
Boys tennis
Prior Lake 6, Mankato West 1: The Scarlets' only win came at No. 3 doubles in the nonconference match.
Charlie Lamoureux and Caspar Olseth won 6-2, 6-2.
New Ulm 5, Redwood Valley 2: New Ulm swept the doubles to secure a Big South victory.
Nathaniel Janssen and Leo Waloch won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1, as did Maverick Johnson and Sebastian Smith 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Rylan O'Neill and Joey Kotten 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
Worthington 4, St. James Area 3: Andrei Rivera won 6-2, 7-6 (6) at No. 2 singles in the Saints' Big South loss.
At No. 3 singles, Brennan Kern won 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 1 doubles team of Payton Brown and Vince Brown won 6-4, 6-4.
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2: Ben Taylor and Fede Zimmerman won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles as St. Peter won the Big South, East Division championship with the win.
Will Elias and Anders Dixon won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Tyson Schmitz and Quinn Dixon won 6-2, 6-4.
Waseca's Henry Huttemier won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, and Otto Schoenrock won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
St. Peter plays Luverne in the conference championship match on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 11, Owatonna 8: Andrew Sorbo scored three goals and Gage Schmidt added two goals as Mankato won the Big Nine match at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Quintin Steindl had a goal and two assists, while Braeden Steiert, Brock Leider, Parker Anthony, Owen Essay and Gavin Villagomez each scored one goal.
Walker Rotchadl made seven saves.
Mankato (3-3, 3-2) plays Saturday at Farmington.
Mankato girls 9, Owatonna 6: Alaina Spaude, Annelise Winch and Sophie Steindl each finished with two goals and an assist for Mankato in a Big Nine conference road win.
Elise Rykhus also scored two goals, and Faith Hoppe had one goal.
Jess Eykyn made nine saves in goal.
Mankato (7-2) will host New Prague Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.