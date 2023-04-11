The Free Press
MANKATO — Carlee Emery finished with two hits, including a three-run homer, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Mankato West softball team in a 13-1 Big Nine Conference home victory over Albert Lea Tuesday.
Madelyn Bode had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for West, and Maria Hagen added two hits and two runs.
Brooklyn Geerdes struck out five over three innings to get the win in the circle.
West (2-0) plays Thursday at Northfield.
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Mankato East 4: Hailey Petzel went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Cougars in the road loss.
Sydney Jacobs went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored for East, and Carlie Wendinger went 2 for 4.
The Cougars (1-1) host St. Peter Thursday.
Madelia 12, Nicollet 2: Lauryn Grev went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference win.
Audrey Zaleski went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks for the Blackhawks.
Madelia (2-0) plays Thursday at Nicollet.
Maple River 13, Blue Earth Area 6: Lexi Thomas was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Eagles won the nonconference game.
Alli Boening had two hits and an RBI.
Maple River (1-1) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 7, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 4: Mason Stoffel went 2 for 4 with a home run for the Crusaders, as they opened their season with a win at Truman.
Anders Winch went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Jake Sizer worked four innings to get the win on the mound.
The Crusaders (1-0) play Wednesday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Maple River 9, Jackson County Central 4: Bryce Piotter went 1 for 2 with two walks and three stolen bases for the Eagles in the home win.
Wyatt Birr finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two walks. Asher Krengel got the three-inning save.
Maple River (2-0) plays Friday at Fairmont.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6, Madelia 5, 9 innings: Jack Brockmann had an RBI double in the ninth inning as the Knights won a Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Brockman was 3 for 6 with two RBIs, and he pitched the final inning to get the win.
Drew Dahl had three hits, including an RBI double, and Andrew Lange had three hits. Lucas Wells had two hits and two RBIs.
LCWM (1-0) plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 7, Faribault 0: Madden Vanderwerf won 6-0, 6-6 (7-5), 10-5 at No. 1 singles as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference match at the East courts.
East won the remaining six matches in straight sets, yielding just seven games.
Rochester Century 6, Mankato West 1: The Scarlets’ No. 1 doubles team of Sam Gersich and Ian Kim won 6-3, 6-4 in a match at Rochester.
The Scarlets host Worthington Thursday.
New Ulm 7, New Prague 0: Keenan Davis won 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 4 singles as the Eagles claimed a nonconference victory.
The No. 3 doubles team of Mitch Schotzko and Gideon Heins won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
