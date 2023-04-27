MANKATO — Breck Carlson hit a solo home run to lead Mankato West over Owatonna 3-1 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Thursday at the West field.
Landry DuBeau had an RBI double, and Brooklyn Geerdes added an RBI single.
Geerdes was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits with five strikeouts.
West (7-1, 6-0 in Big Nine) hosts Austin on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Nicollet 0, 5 innings: Avery Voges pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Knights won the nonconference game at Nicollet.
Voges was 3 for 4 with a double. Nettie Parsons and Rilee Penkert each had two RBIs.
The Knights had 15 stolen bases.
LCWM (5-0) plays Martin County West on Friday.
St. Clair/Loyola 11, Madelia 1, 6 innings: Jaylee Ely had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the Spartans' Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Haily McGehee had three hits and two RBIs, and Adeline Lotton had two doubles and a single.
Lydia Klaseus allowed two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Cleveland 2, Martin County West 1, 8 innings: Hailey Plonsky pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, as the Clippers picked up a Valley Conference win on the road.
Sophie Shouler had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Cleveland.
Cleveland (2-3) plays three games Saturday at Caswell Park.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4: Alayna Atherton had three hits and two RBIs in the Bucs' Gopher Conference loss at Kenyon.
Jordan Green added two hits, and Hannah Bruns had an RBI.
WEM (2-4, 2-3) plays at home Monday against United South Central.
Maple River 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4: Lexi Thomas, Madison Ward, Addy Frank and Lilly Krengel each had an RBI in the Eagles' Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Alli Boening had two hits. Kelsey Jaeger was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 batters. Macy Sohre pitched the final inning for a save.
Maple River (3-3) plays at Sibley East on Friday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's sweeps Minnesota Valley Lutheran: Becca Kuck pitched two complete games for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference doubleheader, which St. Mary's won 5-1 and 18-0 in four innings.
In the opener, Kuck allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts.
Ashlyn Rodewald had a triple and RBI, and MacKenna Dressel had a double and scored a run.
In Game 2, Sophie Dalueg had MVL's only hit.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 11, Blooming Prairie 1, 6 innings: Sydney Schultz and Bree Ihrke each had two RBIs in the Panthers' Gopher Conference win.
Faith Nielsen was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 10, St. Clair 0, 5 innings: Jaxson Libby allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in the Crusaders' Valley Conference win at ISG Field.
Libby also had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Anders Winch was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Mason Stoffel had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Loyola (3-1) hosts Cleveland on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 10, Maple River 1: Chase Gerdts was the winning pitcher in the Bulldogs' Gopher Conference win at Janesville.
Wyatt Birr had two hits for the Eagles. Braxton Simon was the losing pitcher.
Maple River (2-5, 1-3) plays at Belle Plaine on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, Martin County West 9: Caden Larson was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the Knights' Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Owen Mann had two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Lange had an RBI triple, and Drew Dahl had an RBI double.
LCWM (5-2, 4-0) plays at Windom Area on Friday.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 5, Northfield 2: The Cougars swept the singles to win the Big Nine match at the East courts.
Madden Vanderwerf (6-2, 6-1), Quinn Kelly (6-0, 6-4), Kaleb Kim (6-0, 6-2) and Guillaume Bibbee (6-2, 6-1) were singles winners. The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Morgan and David Reynolds won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West 0: Sebastian Hoehn played the closest match in the Scarlets' Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Hoehn lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ian Kim and Brian Lewis lost 6-1, 6-1.
Waseca 5, Faribault 2: Waseca swept the doubles matches in a nonconference victory at Faribault.
Jacari Jellum and Oliver Rohwer won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, and Jenaro Delgado and Jan Schoen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Corbin Connors and Armaan Bhatti won 6-3, 6-3 to complete the doubles sweep.
Dominic Grunzke (6-0, 6-3) and Otto Schoenrock (6-2, 6-1) each won singles matches.
Waseca (5-2) will host Rochester Lourdes on Monday.
St. James Area 7, Fairmont 0: Devon Olson and Dylan Reid won 6-2, 6-7 (4), 14-12 at No. 2 doubles in the Big South Conference match at St. James.
The No. 1 doubles team of Vince Brown and Caleb Fast won 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-1.
Lacrosse
Rochester Century 15, Mankato girls 3: Reagan Steindl, Jana Johnson and Kira Prange scored goals for Mankato in a Big Nine game at Dakota Meadows.
Brooke Morg had an assist.
Mankato (1-4) plays at Rochester Mayo on Monday.
Mankato boys 14, Rochester Century 9: Kolten McGregor scored five goals in the BIg Nine game at Rochester.
Gage Schmidt, Gavin Volliagomez, Andrew Sorbo and Owen Essay each scored two goals.
Jake Witty and Jackson Stensrud combined for 16 saves.
Mankato (4-0) plays at home Monday against Rochester Mayo.
Golf
Big Nine boys: Mankato East's Carter Dean shot 74 and placed fifth at the conference meet Faribault.
East and West tied for eighth at 326. Albert Lea won the meet at 302, one stroke better than Rochester Mayo.
East's Isaac Brennan shot 82, one better than Landin Haglin.
West's low round was 77 by Julian Bhardwaj, who tied for 10th. Zach Chelstrom shot 82, and Landon Pedersen shot 83.
