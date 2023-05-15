The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West softball team beat St. Peter 4-3 and fell to New Ulm 3-1 in a pair of nonconference games Monday at home.
In the victory, Maddie Bode got a walk-off hit in the eighth. Brooklyn Geerdes got the win in the circle.
In the loss to New Ulm, Carlee Emery homered, while Bode had two hits.
The Scarlets are 12-2 overall and 9-1 in Big Nine Conference games.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10, Medford 3: Anna Voegele went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference home win.
Hannah Bruns went 2 for 4 with three RBIS for WEM, and Alayna Atherton also went 2 for 4. Emma Ready allowed one earned run over six innings to get the win in the circle.
The Bucs (7-6, 5-5 in Gopher) play Waseca Tuesday.
Maple River 7, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 2: Kelsey Jaeger allowed just three hits over a complete game to get the win for the Eagles.
Alli Boening, Madison Ward, Lexi Thomas and Addy Frank each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Eagles.
Maple River plays Tuesday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Martin County West 10, Nicollet 6: Izzy Torgerson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Raiders in the loss.
Morgan Arndt, Leah Bode and Emma Drill each went 2 for 4 for Nicollet.
Baseball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 5: Ethan Wiens went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Knights in the nonconference win.
Owen Mann and Drew Dahl each delivered two-run singles. Dahl allowed two runs over 4.1 innings to get the win.
The Knights host New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 8, Maple River 1: Bryce Piotter and Hayden Niebuhr each had hits for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference loss.
Maple River (6-6, 4-4 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Randolph.
Tennis
St. James Area 4, Blue Earth Area 3: The Saints won two of the three doubles matches to get the win.
Vince Brown and Caleb Fast won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, while Rylan Moyer and Juan Cervantes got a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win at No. 3 doubles.
