MANKATO — Winona scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, defeating Mankato West 7-5 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Tuesday at the West field.
Winona scored three runs in the first inning, but West came back to tie the game at 5.
Lani Schoper had two hits and two RBIs, while Lydia Banse and Jillian Olsen each had two hits. Abbi Stierlen took the loss, though only four runs were earned. She allowed eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
West (15-3, 13-1 in Big Nine), which has clinched a share of the conference title, hosts Mankato East on Wednesday. Winona has to win its final conference game against Rochester John Marshall to share the Big Nine championship.
Mankato East 8, Rochester Mayo 0: Madison Mangulis pitched a one-hitter for the Cougars in the Big Nine win at Thomas Park.
Mangulis allowed one walk with eight strikeouts. Peyton Stevermer had three triples and three RBIs, and Destiny Reasner had a double and two RBIs. Madie Beatty also had two hits.
East (15-4, 9-2) plays at Mankato West on Wednesday.
United South Central 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Jordan Green had three hits in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference loss at Wells.
Hannah Bruns added two hits. Gloria Cortez took the loss, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
WEM (7-9) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 11, Cleveland 8: Harley Connor had two hits and scored two runs in the Clippers’ nonconference home loss.
Kaylee Karels had a hit and drew four walks, scoring one run. Laci Hollerich had a double and two RBIs.
Cleveland (9-10) plays in the Valley Showcase on Friday at Caswell Park.
Hayfield 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Ali Olsen and Brielle Dessner each had a double in the Bulldogs’ Gopher loss.
Vanessa TerBeest also had a hit.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, Belle Plaine 6: Avery Voges was 3 for 5 with three RBIs in the Knights’ nonconference home win.
Rachel Sickler added two hits and an RBI. Voges was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. All six runs were unearned.
The second game was stopped by rain with the score tied at 7 after five innings.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 8, Madelia 5: Abby Jacobs broke the Madelia record with her sixth home run of the season in a Valley Conference loss.
Jacobs finished with two hits and four RBIs. Corban Tatro also had two hits and an RBI.
Madelia (5-12, 1-5) plays Thursday at Comfrey.
Baseball
Mankato West 13, Winona 0, 5 innings: Riley Bersaw pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Scarlets won a Big Nine game at Winona.
Louis Magers, who was 4 for 4 with eight RBIs, hit two home runs, including a grand slam. Ryan Ploog had three hits and an RBI, and Tanner Shumski had two hits and an RBI. Brandon Hinrich got his first varsity hit.
Mankato East 6, Rochester Mayo 2: East scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning for the Big Nine road win.
Jacob Eggert had a double, triple and one RBI, and Logan Swalve had two hits and an RBI.
Eggert pitched five innings of shutout relief to get the win, striking out six.
East (10-5, 6-4) plays at home against Jordan on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 10, Nicollet 0, 5 innings: Jake Sizer tossed a two-hitter for the Crusaders in the Valley Conference road win.
Jaxon Libby went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Anders Winch had three RBIs. Mason Stoffel finished with two RBIs.
Loyola will host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Friday.
Golf
Mankato East boys quadrangular: Carter Dean and Isaac Brennan tied for second at 81, helping Mankato East place second at a Big Nine meet at Mankato Golf Club.
Red Wing won the meet at 338, followed by East at 344, Mankato West at 348 and Winona at 383.
West’s Julian Bhardwaj placed fifth at 84, with teammate Zach Chelstrom in sixth at 85.
St. Clair boys quadrangular: The Cyclones won the meet at Terrace View Golf Course with a team score of 181.
Alden-Conger was runner-up at 186, followed by Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 188 and Janesville-Waldorf-Pembeton at 199.
St. Clair’s Jack Ammann had the low score of 40. Bean Pearson led MVL with a 43, and Carter Miller and Steven Dimmel each shot 48 for JWP.
St. Clair girls 216, Alden-Conger 218: Rachel Ammann was the medalist at 48, leading the Cyclones to a dual-meet victory at Terrace View Golf Course.
Clara Jeddeloh shot 53, and Marie Andree had 58.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran, which didn’t have a full team, was led by Mackenzie Merseth’s 55.
Lacrosse
Rochester Century 13, Mankato girls 10: Sophie Steindl scored three goals in Mankato’s Big Nine loss at Dakota Meadows.
Annelise Winch and Alaina Spaude each scored two goals, while Trinity Jackson, Elise Rykhus and Jana Johnson each scored one. It was Jackson’s first varsity goal.
Jess Eykyn made 13 saves.
Mankato (8-3) plays at Rochester Mayo on Friday.
Mankato boys 16, Rochester Century 5: Parker Anthony scored five goals as Mankato won a Big Nine game on the road.
Braeden Steiert had three goals, and Brock Leider and Andrew Sorbo each scored twice.
Quintin Steindl had a goal and four assists. Gage Schmidt, Oliver Engleby and Aaron Kamm each scored one goal.
Mankato (4-4) plays at Waconia on Wednesday.
Tennis
Lake City 5, Waseca 2: Waseca won two of three doubles matches in the nonconference loss at Lake City.
The No. 1 team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley won 6-2, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Ahmed Farooq and August Hansen won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Waseca (5-10), the No. 4 seed in Section 1A, will host Red Wing in the quarterfinals Thursday.
