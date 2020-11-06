The Free Press
OWATONNA — The Mankato West football team used a massive second quarter to secure a 35-14 road victory over Owatonna Friday.
After trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, West scored three touchdowns in the second to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
Zander Dittbenner went 7 of 15 for 150 yards and three touchdowns for the Scarlets. Mekhi Collins made three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, while Max Goertzen had three receptions for 72 yards and a score. On the ground, Wyatt Block went for 104 yards and a touchdown.
West (5-0) will close the regular season with a home game against Rochester John Marshall Wednesday.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 13 United South Central 6: The Spartans scored twice in the fourth quarter to notch the comeback victory.
Logan Carlson found Max Hoosline for a 46-yard touchdown to tie the game, and Simon Morgan’s PAT gave the Spartans the lead. Carlson then iced the game with a rushing touchdown.
Jackson Spizzirri led the Rebels with 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6: Jack Morsching carried 30 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs got the home win over the Bucs.
Ryder Thissen rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown for JWP. The Bulldogs finished with 236 yards on the ground.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44: The Knights combined for 518 yards on the ground to secure the home victory.
Camden Ludeman finished with 264 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries for LCWM, while Mike Matteson carried 18 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Bryer Larson added 97 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Knights (4-1) play Wednesday at Pipestone Area.
Tri-City United 8, Belle Plaine 0: The Titans held the Tigers to just 30 yards of offense in a home victory.
TCU was led by Mason O’Malley, who rushed for 81 yards. The Titans touchdown came on a 26-yard strike from Payton Hennen to Marco Reyes.
TCU (2-3) will host St. Peter Wednesday.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Red Wing 1: Mattea Burmeister finished with 11 kills and 15 blocks for the Scarlets in a road victory.
Scores were 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
Grace Banse also had 11 kills for West, while Abbi Stierlen finished with 35 digs. Genesis Jackson added 33 assists.
New Ulm 3, Fairmont 0: Maddi O’Connor finished with 13 kills and three digs for the Eagles in a home victory.
Natalie Yackley finished with 31 assists for New Ulm, while Riley Melby had 11 kills.
New Ulm (4-1) will host Blue Earth Area Tuesday.
