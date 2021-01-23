MANKATO -- Teresa Kiewiet scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Mankato West past Austin 61-39 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Saturday at the West gym.
Bri Stoltzman added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Lani Schoper had 14 points and five assists.
West (3-0) hosts Winona on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, St. Cloud Christian 37: Immanuel Lutheran's Aubree Kranz scored 34 points in the Christian Athletic League home victory.
Ashlyn Kranz added eight points.
Immanuel Lutheran (2-0) hosts South Metro on Tuesday.
Luverne 62, St. Clair 40: The Cyclones were within 30-24 at halftime, but Luverne pulled away in the second half of the nonconference game at St. Clair.
Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 15 points, and Emily Olson scored 10.
St. Clair (1-3) hosts Madelia on Monday.
Boys basketball
Austin 61, Mankato West 52: Louis Magers scored 16 points in the Scarlets' Big Nine loss at Austin.
Mekhi Collins scored 12 points, and Mason Ellwein added 11 points.
West (2-1) plays at Winona on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 63, St. Cloud Christian 33: Austin Hanel had 16 points and nine rebounds in the Christian Athletic League victory.
Peter Olmanson added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Orrin Gessner scored 11 points.
Immanuel Lutheran (2-0) hosts South Metro on Tuesday.
St. Clair 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54: Devin Embacher and Connor Andree each scored 12 points as the Cyclones won the nonconference home game.
Mason Ward and Derrik Zeldenrust each added 11 points for St. Clair.
Domanik Paulson led WEM with 22 points. Brady Nutter scored 13, and Ethan Bartelt scored 12.
St. Clair (2-0) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Mankato East triangular: Mankato East had four double-winners in a Big Nine Conference triangular at the East gym.
East defeated Mankato West 35-33 and lost to Faribault 45-23. West lost 49-24 to Faribault.
For the Cougars, Spencer Ruedy (145 pounds) won one match by fall and another by decision. Braeden Hendel (152) had two technical falls, and Brian Thilges (170) had two pins. Rieley Fleming (285) had one pin and won another match by forfeit.
West's Evan Ehmke (138) won twice, earning a fall and major decision. Damian Riewe (160) also had a fall and major decision. Trenton Fontaine (285) won by fall and forfeit.
Tri-City United 50, St. Peter 19: The Titans won nine matches by fall in the nonconference victory at St. Peter.
Riley Skluzacek (106), Ayden Balma (113), Caleb Whipps (145), Caden O`Malley (170), Marco Reyes (182), Brody Rud (195), Riley O`Malley (220) and Robert Bastyr (285) each won by fall.
For St. Peter, Harold Born (138) won a major decision, while Nakiye Mercado (126), Noah Hunt (132) and Brogan Hanson (152) each won a decision.
Hockey
Owatonna 5, Mankato East/Loyola girls 3: Kaylee Eykyn, Gracie Bowman and Kailey Newton each scored a goal for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
The Cougars host Rochester Century on Thursday.
East/Loyola boys 5, Owatonna 2: Jake Schreiber scored two goals as the Cougars won a Big Nine game at Owatonna.
Layten Liffrig had a goal and two assists, and Jacob Kanzenbach and Hayden Guillemette each scored a goal.
Riley Burnett made 16 saves. The Cougars had 32 shots on goal.
Northfield 10, West girls 0: Northfield had a 51-6 advantage in shots on goal to win the Big Nine game at home.
West plays Tuesday at Albert Lea.
