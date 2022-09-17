The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West swim and dive team scored 175 points en route to a victory at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays Saturday at the Mankato East pool.
The Scarlets’ Lucy Vogt was part of three winning relays, including the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Vogt’s teammates in the 200 medley — Ella Lee, Catherine Bittner and Olivia Koeneman — were each part of three winning teams, respectively.
West’s Olivia Leonard also won three events.
Mankato East took second in the meet with 172 points.
The Cougars 3x200 freestyle relay team of Bryn Ashland, Emma Born and Jayne Satre won at 6:25.83. Ashland, Kamryn Hoffman and Kelsey Andresen won the 50-100-100 butterfly at (2:43.88), and Andresen, Madison Bomstad and Addison Witte took the 3x100 backstroke (3:27.52).
St. Peter’s 850 Crescendo relay of Ashlyn Loula, Sarah Coe, Isabell Johnson and Hannah Denzer won at 9:17.62.
The Saints finished third with 160 points.
Football
St. Clair/Loyola 28, Mayer Lutheran 7: Jake Sizer went 8 for 19 with 151 passing yards in the Spartans’ road win.
Brandon Men carried 14 times for 75 yards, and Simon Morgan made four catches for 49 yards. Sizer added eight carries for 71 yards on the ground.
Volleyball
Hopkins Tournament: The Mankato West volleyball team went 2-3 at the tournament Saturday.
The Scarlets beat Blaine and Simley, but fell to Burnsville, Bemidji and Eastview.
West (4-11) will host Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
Tennis
West triangular: Blue Earth Area dropped two matches at the triangular, falling to both Mankato West and Faribault 4-3.
The Scarlets swept the doubles slate in their win over the Bucs. Ella Betters and Renn Carley won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 pairing of Julia Ulman and Delaney Giesen won 6-1, 6-1. Mariana Gioffre and Violette LeBautillier picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Addison Armstrong and Olivia Dutton each won twice on the day at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Soccer
Mound Westonka 2, New Ulm boys 0: Ethan Goff made seven saves for the Eagles in the loss.
New Ulm had eight shots on goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.