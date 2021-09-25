The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Catherine Bittner won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.20 for the Mankato West swim and dive team at the Laker Invite Saturday.
West won the 10-team meet with a score of 399.
Olivia Leonard finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:19.33) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.24). Lucy Vogt took second in the 50 freestyle (25.85).
Zoey Hermel took third in diving with a score of 165.35, and Sophia Leonard was third in the 100 backstroke (1:03.25).
The Mankato West 200 medley relay won (1:54.20), and the 200 freestyle relay took second (1:43.55).
St. Peter Invite: The Saints’ Hannah Denzer broke her own school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.69, good for second overall. Her previous record was 2:02.30.
St. Peter finished second in the four-team meet with 501 points. New Prague won at 532.
Hannah Denzer won the 500 freestyle at 5:35.83, and Ellie Johnson took second in the 200 individual medley (2:32.81). Olivia Denzer took second in the 100 backstroke (1:08.27).
Volleyball
Burnsville tournament: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown fell to Barnesville, Maple Lake and Watertown-Mayer Saturday.
Alex Heuss led the Bucs with 23 kills over the three matches.
Class A Showcase: Cleveland placed 11th out of 16 teams at the tournament.
The Clippers beat Kittson County Central and Fillmore Central.
Taylin Gosch had 101 assists in the tournament, including her 2000th career assist. Emily Kern finished with 59 kills, 27 digs, and 13 blocks, while Emma Sweere had 75 digs.
Cleveland (12-5, 4-0 in Valley) will host Le Sueur Henderson Monday.
St. James tournament: Madelia’s lone win came against St. James 25-20, 25-23.
Corban Tatro finished with 19 kills and 36 digs for the Blackhawks on the day, while Ashley Sorensen had 61 assists and 17 digs.
Dora Facundo added 46 digs for Madelia.
Tennis
St. James tournament: St. James beat Redwood Valley, Sleepy Eye and United South Central Saturday.
Jaelyn Haler and Sailor Mohlenbrock each got two singles victories for the Saints.
