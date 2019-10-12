The Free Press
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Olivia Leonard had three first-place finishes for Mankato West, which won the Section 1A True Team girls swimming and diving meet Saturday at Simley High School.
West finished the eight-team meet with 1,453 points, followed by St. Peter at 1,241.5 and Mankato East/Loyola at 1,221.
Olivia Leonard took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.96 and 100 breaststroke in 1:09.45. She also combined with Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.31.
Mankato East/Loyola’s Maddie Hogue was in on four winning performances. She took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.76 and 100 freestyle in 55.87.
Eve Anderson, Avery Schuh, Kaylee Sivertson and Hogue placed first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.30. Anderson, Parker Beavens, Sivertson and Hogue won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.59.
The True Team state meet will be held Saturday at the University of Minnesota. St. Peter and East/Loyola will find out today if they receive at-large berths to the state meet.
Volleyball
Natalie Yackley made 51 assists and served three aces as New Ulm went 1-3 at the Bloomington Jefferson tournament Saturday.
Nora Windschill had 21 kills and 16 digs, and Emmy Munson added 12 kills and four blocks.
Riley Melby made 15 kills, and Ally Steffensmeier had 14 kills. Caitlyn Todesco collected 30 digs.
New Ulm (9-12) hosts Worthington on Monday.
Tennis
Mankato West’s Lauryn Douglas advanced to the semifinals of the Section 2AA singles tournament, winning three subsection matches on Friday at Gustavus Adolphus’ Swanson Tennis Center.
Douglas, the No. 1 seed in the South Subsection, defeated Jordan’s Mikayla Hanson 6-1, 6-0, Worthington’s Ivy Jenson 6-0, 6-0 and Mankato East’s Katelyn Flatgard 6-2, 6-3.
Douglas will play for a berth into the state tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Gustavus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.