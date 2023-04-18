MANKATO — Desmond Johnson won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8 at No. 1 singles for the Mankato West boys tennis team in a 7-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Austin at the West courts Tuesday.
The No. 2 doubles team of Parker Keenan and Charlie Lamoureux pulled out a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
St. Peter 5, St. James Area 2: Marty Anderson won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for St. Peter in a Big South Conference home win.
St. Peter's No. 1 doubles team of Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz won 6-2, 6-2.
St. James Area's Brenna Kern (6-3, 1-6, 10-6) and Quinton Kern (6-4, 0-6, 10-6) each won singles matches.
New Ulm 7, Worthington 0: Ben Brownfield won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 singles in the Eagles' Big South win at home.
Maverick Johnson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Softball
Nicollet 25, St. Clair/Loyola 24: Jaylee Ely and Haily McGehee each went 5 for 6 for the Spartans in the Valley Conference loss.
Irie Hansen and Adeline Lotton each went 4 for 6 for St. Clair/Loyola, and Addie Wassman and Kadence Wilmes each went 4 for 5.
The Spartans (2-3) play Thursday at Cleveland.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 13, Cleveland 1, 5 innings: Gillian Hanson hit a home run for the Knights in a Valley Conference win at Cleveland.
Grace Thorson had three hits and four RBIs, Avery Voges had three hits, and Ella Voges had two hits and two RBIs.
Avery Voges gave up four hits with nine strikeouts.
Harley Connor had two hits for the Clippers, and Hollerich had a hit and scored a run.
Cleveland hosts St. Clair/Loyola on Thursday.
Madelia doubleheader: The Blackhawks fell to Granada-Huntley East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 13-9 and United South Central 8-0 at home.
In the 13-9 loss, Janelle Callejas and Veronica Ibeling each had two hits.
In the 8-0 loss, Corban Tatro allowed two earned runs in a complete game.
Baseball
Madelia 7, Martin County West 5: Eric Anderson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two walks for the Blackhawks in a home victory.
Dylan Grev went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for Madelia, and Carter Florez finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, St. Clair 3: Ethan Wiens finished with a double, a triple and three RBIs for the Knights in a Valley Conference win.
Jack Brockmann went 3 for 4 for LCWM, and Drew Dahl finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Dahl allowed two earned runs over seven innings to get the win on the mound.
Track and field
Rochester Mayo 65.5, Faribault 61, Mankato West boys 59.5: Jalen Smith had a pair of first-place performances in the Big Nine Conference triangular at Faribault.
Smith won the 100-meter dash in 10.95 seconds, and he joined Carter Bersaw, Jonathan Li and Blake Kirby to place first in the 4x100 relay.
Owen Risto won the 1,600 run in 4:59.24, and Ethan Cox took first in the 3,200 run in 10:47.93.
Axel Lorenz took first in the discus at 131-feet-1.
Mankato West girls 84.5, Rochester Mayo 61, Faribault 39.5: Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz each placed first in three events as the Scarlets prevailed in the Big Nine meet at Faribault.
Marble won the 100 dash in 12.55 and 200 dash in 26.00. She also combined with Jaelyn Doss, Zoey Hermel and Schmitz to win the 4x200 relay in 1:47.82.
Schmitz took first in the 400 dash in 1:04.25, and she teamed with Aubrey Doyscher, Emily Kodet and Chloe Aanenson to win the 4x400 relay in 4:25.99.
Allison Banse won the shot put at 32-1 and discus at 99-9. Madeline Schoenstedt was the winner in the 800 run in 2:43.08, and Hermel went 15-10 3/4 to win the long jump.
The 4x800 relay team of Landree Quint, Mikaela Stenzel, Kodet and Aanenson placed first in 10:32.01.
Golf
St. Peter girls invitational: Redwood Valley's Mila Jennings was the medalist with a 79, and Byron won the team title at 366 at Shoreland Country Club.
Fairmont was the runner-up at 372, followed by Redwood Valley at 375, Austin at 377, Blue Earth Area at 377, St. Peter at 390, Waseca at 412 and Faribault at 453.
Peyton Gudahl led BEA with a sixth-place finish at 84. Audra Bixby of St. Peter took seventh at 86, with teammate Adrianna Bixby in eighth at 88.
BEA's Katelyn Storbeck tied for ninth at 91.
