MANKATO — The Mankato West tennis team swept the singles matches in a 6-1 victory over Marshall in the opening round of the Section 2AA, South Subsection girls tennis tournament Tuesday at the East courts.
Lauryn Douglas, Payton Douglas, McKenna Schreiber and Riley Lowe got singles victories for the Scarlets.
Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Julia Ulman and Ella Betters won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
West plays Thursday at St. Peter.
St. Peter 7, New Prague 0: Amelia Hildebrandt and Rhyan Holmgren each won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 as St. Peter advanced in the Section 2AA playoffs with the home win.
The most competitive match came at No. 1 doubles, where Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz won 6-2, 6-3.
St. Peter hosts Mankato West on Thursday.
Owatonna 7, Waseca 0: No. 5-seeded Owatonna won each match in straight sets in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs at Owatonna.
Waseca's No. 1 doubles team of Jaidence Medina and Miranda Breck lost 6-1, 7-5, while the No. 3 team of Sarah Haley and Trista Steinhart lost 6-3, 6-2.
Waseca ends its season at 4-14. The section individual tournament will be played Oct. 14 at Rochester.
Girls swimming
Mankato West 97.5, St. Peter 80.5: Lucy Vogt won three events as the Scarlets prevailed in a nonconference meet at St. Peter.
Vogt won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.02. She swam the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay, joining Sophia Leonard, Catherine Bittner and Ella Lee for a winning time of 1:56.59. Vogt, Olivia Leonard, Lydia Krautkremer and Olivia Koeneman teamed up for a first-place time of 1:46.95 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Ines Arechaga Torralba took first in the 200 freestyle (2:09.89) and 500 freestyle (5:51.60). Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.77, as did Lee in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.36 and Sophia Leonard in the 100 freestyle in 56.52.
St. Peter's Laura Klatt took first place in diving with 199.95 points.
Soccer
Mankato East girls 2, Owatonna 1: Daevya Gagnon and Kenzie Keller scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine conference home victory.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 13-6. Izzy Schott made five saves for East.
The Cougars (13-2) play Thursday at Rochester Century.
Rochester Century 1, Mankato West boys 0: The Panthers outshot the Scarlets 15-8 in the Big Nine loss at Rochester.
The Scarlets (12-3) host Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Owatonna 4, Mankato East boys 3: Bol Bayak scored two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine road loss.
The Huskies scored the game-winner with 12 minutes remaining.
Jami Ogalla also scored for East.
The Cougars (9-5-1) host Rochester Century Thursday.
Rochester Century 1, Mankato West girls 0: Anne Schill made seven saves for the Scarlets in the Big Nine loss at Caswell North.
Shots on goal favored Century 8-5.
West raised $1,900 on its annual cancer awareness night.
The Scarlets (9-4-2) play Thursday at Austin.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 2, Waseca 2: Derick Vivas Montoya scored twice for the Crusaders in the tie at Waseca.
Parker Jensen made eight saves for the Crusaders.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia will host New Ulm Thursday.
Volleyball
Nicollet 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1: Brooklyn Gohr had 15 kills, eight blocks and seven ace serves as the Raiders rallied for the nonconference victory 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24.
Marah Hulke had 16 kills and 22 assists, and Brooklyn Bode made nine digs.
Nicollet (15-9) hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday.
Cedar Mountain 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Ella Schlei had 12 kills and seven blocks in the Chargers' Tomahawk Conference loss.
Sam Dalueg added three blocks, 10 assists and 13 digs, and Abbie Riederer made 16 digs.
MVL (3-11) plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 2: St. Peter clinched the Big South Conference East Division championship with a 8-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-27, 19-17 victory.
Grace Remmert had 16 kills and four ace serves, and Dani Johnson added nine kills and seven blocks. Mallory Harfiel made 22 assists, and McKenna Van Zee had 16 digs.
