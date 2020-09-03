The Free Press
MANKATO — Lauryn Douglas won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Mankato West girls tennis team, as the Scarlets got a 6-1 Big Nine Conference home victory over Winona Thursday.
Payton Douglas won at No. 2 for West 6-3, 4-6, 10-4, while Mckenna Schreiber won at No. 3 6-3, 6-4.
West swept the doubles slate, as Anna Egeland and Elli Kim won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1.
Blue Earth Area 7, New Ulm 0: The Bucs beat the Eagles in straight sets in a Big South Conference road match.
Tea Armstrong, Marissa Benz, Addison Armstrong and Arika Howard each won singles matches for Blue Earth.
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Hutchinson 2: The Giants won three of four singles matches to secure the home victory.
Greta Nesbit, Morgan Jones and Makenna Reinhardt each won singles matches for LSH.
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2: The Saints swept the doubles slate in the home victory.
The No. 1 team of Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won in straight sets.
In singles, Amelia Hildebrandt and Annika Southworth won for the Saints. Hannah Berndt and Brooke Hayes won singles matches for the Bluejays.
United South Central 5, Tri-City United 2: The Rebels took three singles matches in a victory in Le Center.
Delaney Weber, Elizabeth Romores and Kelsie Chapman won singles matches for USC, while Josie Plut won at No. 1 singles for TCU.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 2, Owatonna 1: The Scarlets won the home Big Nine game despite being outshot 16-6.
Nick Lundberg made 15 saves in goal for West, including one on a penalty kick.
Ahmed Mohamed scored for West, while Ethan Ulman had two assists. The game-winner came from Casper Olseth with five minutes remaining.
West (3-0) will host Rochester Century Tuesday.
Mankato East girls 1, Rochester John Marshall 0: Hannah Roise scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Izzy Schott got the shutout in goal for East.
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1 girls: The Scarlets were outshot 11-5 in a Big Nine road loss.
Kylie Peters scored for the Scarlets on an assist from Alaina Spaude.
West (2-1) plays Thursday at Rochester Century.
Cross Country
Mankato West boys/girls: The West girls fell 26-30 to Rochester Mayo in a Big Nine dual at Rochester.
Chloe Anderson and Nicole Swanson were first and second across the finish line, respectively. Both had identical times of 21:57.30.
On the boys side, Mayo downed West 23-36.
Will Simmons was West’s top runner, placing third overall. Simmons finished with a time of 18:15.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland girls/boys: The Maple River girls scored 15 points to win a triangular over Mankato Loyola/Cleveland and Madela/Truman/GHEC.
Claire McGregor was the medalist for the Eagles at 22:15. Lyndsey Wangsness was first across the line for Loyola/Cleveland at 25:05.
Maple River also won on the boys side, scoring 29 points.
Cole Stenzel won the meet with a time of 17:31.
Tyler Erickson finished first for Loyola/Cleveland at 17:39.
Swimming
East/Loyola girls: East beat Winona/Winona Cotter 96-89 in a Big Nine dual.
Kaylee Sivertsen took the 100 yard freestyle (55.66), and the 200 freestyle (2:01.83). Maddie Hogue was the winner in the 100 butterfly (1:04.02), and the 100 backstroke (1:04.64).
West girls: The Scarlets beat Austin 95-83 in a Big Nine dual.
West’s Olivia Leonard won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.36), along with the 200 IM (2:18.59). Sophia Leonard won the 100 backstroke (1:03.94), along with 200 freestyle (2:11.20).
St. Peter girls: The Saints topped Tri-City United 95-61 in a nonconference dual.
For St. Peter, Ellie Johnson was the winner in the 200 freestyle at 2:20.65. She finished second in the 500 free at 6:12.32.
TCU’s Ella Schmiesing took the 500 free (6:03.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.97).
