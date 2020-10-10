MANKATO -- The Mankato West volleyball team beat Winona 25-10, 25-23, 25-13 in a Big Nine match Saturday at the West Gym.
Grace Banse finished with 14 kills for the Scarlets, while Mattea Burmeister had nine kills. Abbi Stierlin added 17 digs, and Genesis Jackson had 25 assists.
West plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Belle Plaine 3, Sibley East 0: Molly Krentz and Shanise Bates each made six kills in Sibley East's 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 loss to Belle Plaine in a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
Ellie Harens had 10 assists, and Krentz had four blocks. Gabbi Bates was 9 of 9 serving with one ace.
Sibley East (1-1) plays at Norwood-Young America on Monday.
Sleepy Eye 3, Wabasso 2: McKenna Strong finished with 17 kills, four blocks, 15 digs and four ace serves in Sleepy Eye's Tomahawk Conference victory.
Scores were 24-26, 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-10
Kadence Hesse added 12 kills, two blocks and 23 digs, and Morgan Hoffmann made nine kills. Brooke Arneson had 22 assists and three service aces.
Sleepy Eye (1-1, 0-1 in Tomahawk) plays Tuesday at home against Cedar Mountain.
Jackson County Central 3, New Ulm 1: Riley Melby had 19 kills for the Eagles in a Big South home loss.
Scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.
Natalie Yackley finished with 35 assists, while Maddi O'Connor added eight kills and 13 digs. Ella Landsteiner and Nicole Albrecht each added 14 digs.
New Ulm (1-1) plays Tuesday at St. James.
Football
Waseca 54, Cambridge-Isanti 18: Quarterback Ryan Dufault rushed for four touchdowns, and the Bluejays scored twice on returns to defeat Cambridge-Isanti in a nonconference game.
Tave Ball had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Kyreese Willingham had a 61-yard punt return for a score. Ball had 208 yards in kick and punt returns; the Bluejays had 298 yards in returns.
Dufault rushed 16 times for 80 yards.
Shaun Holscher and Jarret Ahlschlager each made eight tackles, and Marcus Hansen and Riley Forshee had seven tackles apiece. Connor Buechle and Tyler Klinger each made a sack.
Waseca was scheduled to host Fairmont on Friday, but that game has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cross country
Big South Conference: St. James Area and Luverne were the team champions in the small-school division at the conference meet at Redwood Falls.
The St. James Area boys scored 39 points, followed by Redwood Valley at 71, Windom Area at 90, Luverne at 91, Pipestone Area at 98, Jackson County Central at 113 and Blue Earth Area at 220.
In the girls race, Luverne won with 21 points, followed by Windom Area at 61. Redwood Valley at 70, Pipestone Area at 90, St. James Area at 130 and BEA at 185.
