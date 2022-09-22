The Free Press
FARIBAULT — Ella Olson led the Mankato West volleyball team with 14 kills and 20 digs in a 3-2 Big Nine Conference win over Faribault Thursday.
Scores were 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 15-14.
Allison Banse had 38 digs for the Scarlets, and Adriah Gilbertson finished with 10 kills. Brooklyn Geerdes led West with 23 assists.
The Scarlets (5-11) host Rochester John Marshall Monday.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Kylee Horner led the Saints with 11 kills and 10 digs in a 26-24, 25-6, 25-22 Big South victory.
Emmy Remmert had eight kills and nine digs for the Saints, and Abby Maloney added nine kills.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Madelia 0: Avery Voges finished with 12 kills for the Knights in the 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Lauren Cooper finished with 15 digs for the Knights, and Dani Freyberg had 33 assists.
Brooke Lensing had six kills for Madelia.
LCWM (10-2, 3-1 in Valley) plays Saturday in the Sibley East tournament.
St. Clair 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 0: Lily Sonnek finished with 12 kills for the Cyclones in the victory.
Rachel Hogen had 14 assists for St. Clair, and Makenna Kunz added 14 digs.
Alden-Conger 3, Nicollet 0: Brooklyn Bode had seven kills and 10 digs for the Raiders in the 25-14, 25-8, 25-10 home loss.
Mia Lambrecht had 14 assists, and Shannon Soost added five kills.
Soccer
Rochester Lourdes 3, Mankato East 1: Sam Thom scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the loss at Rochester.
Shots on goal favored Lourdes 10-9, and Owen Quist made seven saves in goal.
The Cougars (4-6-1) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 1, Marshall 1: Ava Davis scored the lone goal for the Crusaders in the tie.
Lilli Ruhland assisted on the goal, and Paige Olinger made six saves.
Tennis
Mankato East 6, Albert Lea 1: The Cougars swept the singles slate in the Big Nine road loss.
Sam Williams won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Sydney Jacobs got a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Tiegen Richards won 6-2, 7-5 and Peyton Stevermer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.
Blue Earth Area 7, New Ulm 0: The Bucs won the Big South match at New Ulm.
BEA’s Addison Armstrong won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Olivia Dutton won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Grace Hanson won 6-1, 6-1, while Carol Schrader picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4.
United South Central 5, Tri-City United 2: No stats were available for this match.
St. James 5, Marshall 2: The Saints swept the doubles slate in the Big South win.
At No. 1 doubles, Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken won 6-1, 6-3, while Mykela Hanson and Dani Trapero won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2. Mariah Mireles and Mika Wessels won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
St. Peter 5, Fairmont 2: Annika Southworth won 6-0, 6-0 for the Saints at No. 1 singles in the Big South home match.
Amelia Hildebrandt won 6-1, 6-0 for the Saints at No. 2 singles, and Zetta Haugen picked up a 6-0, 5-7, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Maple River 5, Belle Plaine 2: Ally Mersman won 6-2, 7-5 for the Eagles in the nonconference match.
Maple River’s Kayla Streich won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2, and Tabitha Barkosky got a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
Swimming
Mankato East 90, Albert Lea 66: Avery Schuh won both the 100 butterfly (1:07.35) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.07) for the Cougars in the home meet.
Schuh, along with Jayne Satre, Tiana Huynh and Bryn Ashland won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.05. Ashland won the 500 freestyle at 5:37.85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.