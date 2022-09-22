Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.