ST. PETER — Brooklyn Geerdes made 39 assists as Mankato West rallied to defeat St. Peter 3-2 in a nonconference volleyball match Monday.
Scores were 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-11
Ella Olson had 13 kills and 16 digs, while Maleah Grunst added 12 kills and Tori Tosch had nine kills. Addison Kuiper had four blocks, and Allison Banse made 25 digs.
West (6-3) plays Faribault at home on Thursday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Mankato Loyola 0: The Crusaders dropped a nonconference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Details were not available.
Loyola plays at Alden-Conger on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Nicollet 0: Leah Bode had six kills and two blocks in Nicollet’s nonconference loss at Janesville.
Savannah Klockziem served three aces for the Raiders, who play at Cleveland on Thursday.
St. Clair 3, United South Central 1: Kiera Schultz led USC with 12 kills and 12 digs, but St. Clair won the nonconference match 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 at Wells.
Kendal Harpestad added nine kills and 10 digs for USC, and Eleny Korn made 28 assists.
USC (1-3) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
St. James Area 4, Fairmont 3: St. James Area swept the doubles matches to win the Big South Conference match on the road.
Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Mykela Hanson and Dani Trapero won 6-0, 6-0, and Ellie Anderson and Alivia Romsdahl won the No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-3.
Lily Ciske was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 4 singles.
United South Central 6, Albert Lea 1: Brylee Nuebauer won 7-6 (4), 6-3 at No. 1 singles to help the Rebels win the nonconference match.
Olivia Bungum (6-2, 6-4), Maya Hansen (6-2, 6-2) and Eva Hernandez (6-3, 6-4) also won singles matches.
Addison Mithun and Lauren Hansen won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Julianna Clore and Ivy O’Rourke was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 doubles.
