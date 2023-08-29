The Free Press
MANKATO — Addison Kuiper, Maleah Grunst and Ella Olson each had six kills as Mankato West defeated Winona 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Tuesday at the West gym.
Brooklyn Geerdes made 18 assists, and Allison Banse had 10 digs.
West (2-0) hosts Red Wing on Wednesday.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Emmy Remmert had 12 kills and four ace serves as the Saints grabbed a Big South Conference home win.
Iris Elias made 28 assists and four ace serves, and Abby Maloney made eight kills.
Madelia 3, Mountain Lake Area 0: Ashley Sorenson had 17 assists and six kills as Madelia won its home opener.
Scores were 25-18, 25-6, 25-23.
Alexis Jacques made seven kills, one more than Ashlynn Sweet. Lauryn Grev and Sweet each served three aces.
Madelia (2-0) plays at Cedar Mountain on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, St. James Area 0: Grace Thorson served five aces as the Knights won 25-21, 25-12, 25-19 in a nonconference match.
Grace Sandmeyer had nine kills, while Maggie Graupman had eight kills and Ally Mann had seven kills.
LCWM (2-1) plays at Maple River on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Maple River 0: Kerigan Brau had 21 assists and served three aces in the Chargers’ nonconference win.
Scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
Ava Munsen made eight kills, and Ella Hunter had 17 digs.
MVL (1-1) plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday.
Sibley East 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1: Sibley East rallied for the nonconference win at Arlington.
Scores were 14-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13.
Sibley East (2-0) plays Tuesday at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Belle Plane 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Alayna Atherton and Claire Bohlen each made 12 kills in the Bucs’ 26-24, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24 nonconference loss.
Ashlyn Pelant led WEM with 16 assists, and Addison Condon had 24 digs.
WEM (0-1) plays Thursday at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Alden-Conger 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Hallie Schultz had nine assists and seven digs in the Panthers’ nonconference home loss.
Scores were 25-18, 25-6, 25-22.
Faith Nielsen made 10 digs.
Girls tennis
Mankato East/Loyola 4, Faribault 3: August Beltz won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 as the Cougars prevailed in the Big Nine Conference match at the East courts.
Sam Williams won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Brynja Flitter and Mylie Gleason won 6-0, 6-2, and Addie Wassman and Ashlyn Leddy won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Sibley East 5, Le Sueur-Henderson 2: Morgan Haggenmiller won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles as Sibley East claimed the Minnesota River Conference victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Bednarek and Jadyn Krueger won 6-3, 6-2.
LSH’s Charity Koller and Alice Breaker won 2-7, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Soccer
Rochester John Marshall 2, Mankato East boys 0: The Rockets scored twice in the second half to claim the Big Nine win at Rochester.
East had an 11-6 advantage in shots. Owen Quist made four saves.
East (1-1) plays at Northfield on Thursday.
Mankato West girls 5, New Prague 0: Aubrey Makela finished with four goals and an assist for the Scarlets in the nonconference win.
Sydney Shain added a goal and an assist for the Scarlets.
Romo Smith and Anne Schill combined for the shutout in goal.
West (2-0) will host Owatonna Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.