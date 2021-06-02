The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato West scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat Worthington 10-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AAA baseball playoffs Wednesday at Wolverton Field.
Tanner Shumski pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Max Goertzen had two hits for the Scarlets, while Zander Dittbenner, Jacob Maes, Hayden Mellen and Wyant Fowlds each had one hit.
West (19-1) plays Mankato East at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Ulm.
New Ulm 8, St. Peter 0: Ethan Stade pitched a complete game for the Eagles in a Section 2AAA quarterfinal game at New Ulm.
Stade allowed five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Caleb Arndt had a hit and three RBIs, and Isaiah Miller was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
New Ulm faces Marshall at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Ulm.
Lacrosse
Farmington 19, Mankato girls 2: Annelise Winch and Alaina Spaude each scored a goal for Mankato in the Section 1 loss at Farmington.
Winch also had an assist. Taylor Gasswint made 15 saves.
Mankato ends its season at 9-5.
Lakeville South 11, Mankato boys 9: Quintin Steindl and Joe Burns each scored two goals for Mankato in a Section 1 loss at Lakeville.
Brock Leider, Andy Sorbo, Gage Schmidt, Garrett Donkin and Braeden Steiert each scored one goal. Leider also had two assists.
Ben Davis made 25 saves.
Mankato trailed 6-3 before tying the match at 7 with 2:40 to play.
Mankato ends the season at 8-5.
Golf
Section 2AAA boys: Mankato West shot 305 to finish fourth and qualify for the second round of the Section 2AAA meet, which is being held at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
Chaska had the low score of 291, followed by Eden Prairie at 299 and Minnetonka at 300.
Mankato East finished 10th at 334.
West’s Leo Gellert finished second at 68, and teammate Owen Bjork was sixth at 71. Timothy Cain shot 78, and Tyler Tosch had 88.
East’s Jacob Kanzenbach shot 82, followed by Aiden Prochaska at 83, Tristan Hansen at 84 and Hayden Guillemette at 85.
The final round of the tournament is Monday at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Section 2AAA girls: Mankato West shot 417 and placed eighth at the Section 2AAA meet at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Eden Prairie (326), Minnetonka (336), Chaska (353) and Chanhassen (356) all advanced to the second round.
Tealy Krosch had West’s low score of 97. Ally Grabianowski shot 104, followed by Anna Rudolf at 106 and Delaney Giesen at 110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.