ROCHESTER — Mankato West’s Jenna Sikel took first in the all-around competition at 36.075, as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference gymnastics championship with a score of 143.425 on Saturday.
Sikel won on the bars with a score 8.850, while Zoey Hermel won on the vault at 9.550.
Hermel also took second on the floor exercise (9.700). The Scarlets’ Charley Fernandez was second on the bars at 8.625.
Mankato East placed sixth in the meet with 130.825 points.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 75, Winona 61: BJ Omot finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Cougars in the Big Nine home victory at the East gym.
Puolrah Gong had 21 points and six assists, and Jack Pemble added eight rebounds.
The Cougars play Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Mankato West 64, Rochester Mayo 60: Mekhi Collins scored 24 points in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at the West gym.
Louis Magers had 13 points, Cornell Ayers scored 11 points, and Aidan Corbett had 10 points for West.
The Scarlets (13-5, 10-4 in Big Nine) play at Faribault on Tuesday.
Lake City 72, Waseca 56: Shaun Hulscher finished with 15 points for the Bluejays in the nonconference home loss.
Waseca (7-14) plays Thursday at New Ulm.
Immanuel Lutheran wins twice: Jaxon Libby had 17 points and seven rebounds as Immanuel Lutheran defeated Foreston 61-41 at Mankato.
Mason Hanel added nine points.
In the second game, Munya Kuvaoga had 11 points and nine rebounds in a 62-31 win over Foothill Christian.
Jayme Kranz added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 59, Winona 25: Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars with 16 points and six rebounds in the Big Nine road win.
Ellie Edberg added nine points, six rebounds and five assists for East.
The Cougars (15-3, 14-1 in Big Nine) host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Rochester Mayo 55, Mankato West 51: Teresa Kiewiet had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Lani Schoper had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Annika Younge added 16 points, four rebounds and three steals.
West (14-5) plays Faribault on Tuesday.
Nicollet 66, Le Sueur-Henderson 50: Marah Hulke led the Raiders with nine points and 16 rebounds in a nonconference home win.
Hayley Selby had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders, and Shannon Soost added 12 points and six rebounds.
For the Giants, Rhyan Fritz scored 17 points.
Nicollet (13-8) plays Monday at Martin County West.
Swimming
Winona double dual: The Scarlets won the 400-yard freestyle relay at a double dual meet at Winona. West lost 94-86 to Winona and 95-84 to Simley.
The team of Ethan Bartell, Jason Taylor, Kolby Schimek and Leif Petricka finished in 3:33.57.
The 200 medley relay team of Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Charlie Simpson and Taylor defeated Simley in 1:46.60. Simpson (23.19) and Taylor (24.48) took first and second against Simley.
Against Winona, Petricka won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.76. Chandler Bosch (99.85 points) and Chance Jones (96.45) finished first and second in diving. Sullivan Jacobs (1:07.82) and Maxwell (1:08.60) took the top two spots in the 100 breaststroke.
Wrestling
Mike Fasnacht Memorial Tournament: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Keegan Kuball won the 285-pound bracket at the meet in Janesville.
Kuball won by fall in 2:43 in the semifinals and scored another pin in 2:53 in the championship match.
The Grizzlies’ Avery Breyer, Jack Cahill, Sam Carlson, Max Davis and Lucas Morsching each placed fifth.
