MANKATO — The Mankato West Swim and dive team won the Cougar Relays with a score of 187 Saturday at the East Pool.
St. Peter took second with 164 points, while Mankato East finished fourth at 149.
Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge (1:54.16) won the 4x50 yard medley relay for West. Patenaude was also part of the winning 3x100 breaststroke and 50x100x100 butterfly teams. Younge and Sophia Leonard were also winners in the 3x100 backstroke.
Eve Anderson, Jayne Satre and Kaylee Sivertsen (6:25.12) took the 3x200 freestyle for East. Sivertsen, Maddie Hogue and Grace Busch were each part of the winning 4x50, and 5x100x200x500 freestyle teams.
Jaiden Landsom, Hannah Denzer and Morgan Kelly (3:20.11) of St. Peter won the 3x100 individual medley.
Tennis
Faribault 4, Waseca 3: Faribault swept the doubles matches and defeated Waseca 4-3 in a nonconference girls tennis match.
Waseca’s Taylor Pfeifer won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Tanika Johnson (6-2, 6-3) and Sarah Robbins (6-0, 6-0) also won singles matches.
Waseca (2-12) will play at Blue Earth Area on Monday.
St. James Tournament: The St. James tennis team went 3-0 at the St. James Tournament.
The Saints beat USC 6-1, River Valley 7-0 and Minneapolis Washburn 6-1.
Luci Kulseth and Mya Hanson each had three singles wins.
Volleyball
Jackson County Central tournament: The New Ulm volleyball team went 1-3 at the tournament.
Natalie Yackley finished with 11 kills, 32 set assists and 12 digs in the tournament. Nora Windschill had 17 kills and 13 digs. Talya Hoel added 14 kills, 25 set assists and 14 digs.
The Eagles (5-3) will play Tuesday in Fairmont.
Wabasso tournament: St. Clair went 0-4 in with losses to Pipestone, BOLD, Central Minnesota Christian and Southwest Minnesota Christian.
The Cyclones will play Tuesday at Martin County West.
