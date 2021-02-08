The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Mason Ellwein scored 21 points as Mankato West defeated Rochester Mayo, pulling away in the final eight minutes for 74-66 victory in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Monday.
The Cougars led 52-50 midway through the second half before an 8-2 run opened the margin. Mekhi Collins scored 19 points, with Buom Jock at 15 points and Louis Magers at 11 points.
West made only 17 of 29 free throws.
Michael Sharp led Mayo with 24 points.
West (7-1) hosts Mankato East on Friday.
Northfield 71, Mankato East 62: B.J. Omot had 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, but East lost the Big Nine game at Northfield.
Northfield made 10 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half.
It was the Cougars’ first loss of the season, ending a 36-game Big Nine winning streak. The Cougars have won 69 of the last 78 Big Nine games.
Poulrah Gong added 12 points and two steals, and Sean Clement scored 12 points.
East (7-1) plays at Mankato West on Friday.
Blue Earth Area 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73: Cameron Anderson had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Bucs won a nonconference game on the road.
Braden Gudahl added 15 points and six rebounds, Ashton Lloyd had 12 points and six rebounds, and Austin Thiefoldt finished with 10 points and five assists.
St. Peter 62, Fairmont 50: Bennett Olson made four 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points in the Saints’ Big South Conference win at St. Peter.
Ethan Grant added 19 points for the Saints.
Zach Jorgensen led Fairmont with 16 points, and Jacob Crissinger scored 10.
St. Peter (4-3) plays at New Ulm on Friday.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 70, Cleveland 66: Kayli Hinze scored 32 points as the Cyclones overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to win the Valley Conference game at St. Clair.
Cleveland led 39-19 at halftime before St. Clair scored 51 points in the second half.
Emily Olson added 22 points for St. Clair.
Emily Kern and Kaylee Karels each scored 16 points for Cleveland.
St. Clair (6-3, 3-1 in Valley) plays at Nicollet/Loyola on Feb. 16.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 37: Michaelah Petrowiak scored 16 points and Mallory Geistfeld added 10 points in the Jaguars’ Valley loss at Madelia.
Danika Eisenmenger led Madelia with 11 points.
Madelia plays Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran.
Martin County West 68, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 64: Abbie Theusch scored 28 points in the Knights’ Valley loss at Alden.
Kylie Korman added 14 points for Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Sibley East 43: Abbie Riederer and Kaylee Hunter each scored 17 points as the Chargers won the nonconference game at Arlington.
Riederer also had four steals. Ella Schlei had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and McKenzie Louwagie made six assists.
MVL (7-1) plays at Sleepy Eye on Friday.
