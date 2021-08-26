The Free Press
RED WING — Mankato West senior Lauryn Douglas set the program record with the 67th singles victory in her career, leading the Scarlets to a pair of Big Nine Conference girls tennis victories Thursday.
West defeated Rochester John Marshall 7-0 and Red Wing 7-0.
Douglas, playing at No. 1 singles, won 6-1, 6-0 against Rochester JM and 6-0, 6-0 against Red Wing.
Payton Douglas, McKenna Schreiber and Riley Lowe each won two singles matches. Natalie Zarn and Julia Ulman won twice at No. 1 doubles. Renn Corley and Ella Betters and Kahle Downs and Mariana Gioffre also won twice in doubles.
West plays at St. Peter on Friday.
Mankato East drops two: The Cougars lost a pair of Big Nine Conference matches at Winona, losing 7-0 to Winona and 7-0 to Rochester Century.
The closest matches against Winona came in doubles, where the No. 1 team of Addi Wassman and Peyton Stevermer lost 1-6, 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 3 team of Lauren Yenish and Ella Blace lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Century won all seven matches in straight sets, with East’s No. 3 doubles team of Brynja Flitter and Hannah Westman falling 6-3, 6-3.
The Cougars host Waseca and Jordan on Friday.
Girls soccer
Worthington 2, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 1: Addie Ahern scored the lone goal for the Crusaders as they fell in their season-opener in double overtime at home.
Shots on goal favored the Crusaders 7-6. Paige Olinger made four saves for Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia.
The Crusaders host Tri-City United Saturday.
Winona 1, Mankato West 0: Anna Gilmer scored the Winhawks’ lone goal on a free kick as they downed the Scarlets in Winona.
Winona scored in the 21st minute.
Eighth grader Anne Schill made four saves over 60 minutes for West.
West will host Red Wing at 3 p.m. Saturday at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Boys soccer
New Ulm 3, Southwest Minnesota Christian 1: Christian Edwards had a goal and two assists as New Ulm won the nonconference match.
Reed Selvey and Brennen Shaver each scored a goal for New Ulm.
Ethan Goff made 11 saves.
Worthington 11, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 0: The Crusaders fell on the road in their season-opener.
Parker Jensen made 19 saves for the Crusaders in goal.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia plays Saturday at Tri-City United.
Volleyball
St. Peter 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Kylie Horner made seven kills as the Saints opened the season with a nonconference victory. Scores were 25-9, 25-16, 25-19.
Cleveland 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2: Emily Kern finished with 22 kills, eight digs and six blocks for the Clippers as they won on the road. Scores were 25-19, 14-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12.
Emma Sweere finished with 18 digs for Cleveland, while Grace Remmert added five kills, six assists and 15 digs.
Cleveland (1-0) will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Tuesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Alden-Conger 0: The Panthers opened the season with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory in a Gopher Conference match at New Richland.
Individual statistics were not available.
Girls swimming
New Prague 99, Mankato East/Loyola 87: Jayne Satre won three events in the Cougars’ season-opener at the East pool.
Satre won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.48 and 500 freestyle in 5:45.83. She joined Addison Witte, Sophie Steindl and Avery Schuh to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.83.
Bryn Ashland also won the 200 individual medley in 2:33.45.
