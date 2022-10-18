The Free Press
ST. PETER — Mankato East’s Sam Williams finished third and St. Peter’s Annika Southworth took fourth at the Section 2AA girls tennis individual tournament Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Williams lost to Minnetonka’s Kelsey Phillips in the semifinals, while Southworth lost to Minnetonka’s Sarah Shahbaz in the semifinals.
Williams defeated Southworth in the third-place match but lost to Shahbaz in a true-second match.
Cross country
Big Nine Conference Championships: Isaiah Anderson was the individual winner for the second consecutive season, helping Mankato East win the team title at the conference meet, held at Owatonnna.
East had four of the top 10 runners and finished with 38 points. Mankato West placed sixth at 136.
Anderson finished in 15:45.78. Teammate Luke Scholtes took fifth in 16:12.75, followed by Evan MacLean in eighth (16:35.89) and Joseph Foley in ninth (16:36.53).
West’s Ephrain Staley took third in 16:05.09. Ian Kim placed 28th in 17:19.85.
In the girls race, Northfield was the winner at 51, with West in fourth at 117 and East in fifth at 153.
Landree Quint led West with a fourth-place effort in 19:03.89, while teammate Nicole Swanson placed 20th in 19:55.06.
For East, Lauren Henkels finished 11th in 19:25.37, and Emmy Schulz was 26th in 20:18.19.
Valley Conference Championships: The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys had three runners in the top five and won the conference title at Lake Crystal.
Loyola/Cleveland won with 31 points, followed by Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet at 53, Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther at 69 and Martin County West at 84.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Soren Kelly finished third at 17:46, with James Younge in fourth at 17:47 and Nathan Strobel in fifth at 17:50.
Martin County West won the girls race with 33 points. Loyola/Cleveland was second at 43, with LCWMN at 44.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Molly Koester finished second at 22:23, Charlotte Kirschner was sixth at 23:22, and Lily Phillips placed ninth at 24:19.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Austin 0: Trinity Jackson had 11 kills and 11 assists to lead the Scarlets to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win in a Big Nine Conference road match.
Brooklyn Geerdes added 18 assists, and Allison Banse made 18 digs. Gabi Peterson had 10 kills.
West (10-13) starts the section tournament on Oct. 26.
Rochester Century 3, Mankato East 0: The Cougars lost 25-7, 25-7, 25-15 in a Big Nine match at Rochester.
Details were not available.
Marshall 3, St. Peter 0: Iris Elias made 17 assists in the Saints’ 25-19, 25-11, 25-12 loss in the Big South Conference championship match at Marshall.
Emmy Remmert made eight kills, and Kylee Horner had seven kills and 11 digs.
Belle Plaine 3, Sibley East 0: Jessica Wolter was 10 of 10 serving with an ace and six kills in Sibley East’s 25-18, 25-9, 25-10 loss in a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
Lainey Brandt had 10 assists.
Sibley East (11-16, 2-4 in MRC) opens the section tournament on Thursday, Oct 27.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Blooming Prairie 1: Alayna Atherton made 21 kills as the Bucs won 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 25-19 in a Gopher Conference match at Waterville.
Claire Bohlen had 16 kills, and Addison Condon has 13 kills. Bohlen also had 31 digs. Ashlyn Pelant made 28 assists, and Grace Baker had 26 assists.
WEM (15-13, 9-2) opens the section tournament on Oct. 27.
Swimming & diving
Northfield 96, Mankato East 88: Avery Schuh won two events for the Cougars in a B ig Nine loss at Northfield.
Schuh won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.78 and 100 butterfly in 1:05.48.
Marah Dauk took first in diving with 193.8 points. Bryn Ashland won the 500 freestyle in 5:41.80, as did Tiana Huynh in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.55.
