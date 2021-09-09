The Free Press
MANKATO — Annelise Winch scored three goals as Mankato West tied Rochester Mayo 3-3 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Thursday at Dakota Meadows.
After Mayo went ahead 1-0, Winch scored twice in 15 seconds, one assisted by Aubrey Bahl and the other by Aubrey Makela, to make it 2-1 at halftime.
Mayo tied the match early in the second but Winch scored again, taking a pass from Bahl on a corner kick in the 56th minute. Mayo tied the match with four minutes to play.
Each team had 10 shots on goal. Macy Bauer made seven saves for the Scarlets.
West (3-2-1, 2-1-1 in Big Nine) plays Saturday at New Ulm.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 4, Waseca 0: Derick Vivas Montoya scored three goals for the Crusaders in a home victory.
Olman Pastor also scored for the Crusaders.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia plays Saturday at Southwest Christian.
Mankato West boys 2, Rochester Mayo 1: AJ Franke scored the overtime winner for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road win.
Sam Rittmiller also scored for the Scarlets on an assist from Caspar Olseth.
Drew Smook made five saves for West.
The Scarlets host Faribault Tuesday.
Tennis
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Sibley East 0: Morgan Jones won a three-set victory at No. 2 singles, leading the Giants to the Minnesota River Conference win at Le Sueur.
Jones won 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles team of Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause won 7-5, 6-3.
St. Peter 6, Waseca 1: St. Peter swept the singles match in straight sets to claim the Big South Conference victory at Waseca.
Amelia Hildebrandt (6-1, 6-2), Annika Southworth (6-0, 6-0), Maddie Kamm (7-5, 7-5) and Kali Erickson (6-2, 6-2) each won singles matches for St. Peter (10-1).
Waseca’s Addie Bonstad and Sarah Haley won 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 at No. 3 doubles.
River Valley 5, New Ulm 2: Makiah Otto and Lydia King each won singles matches in the Eagles’ loss at Sleepy Eye.
Makiah Otto won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Lydia King won 4-6 , 6-3 , 7-6 (4) at No. 3.
St. James Area 6, Pipestone Area 1: Alexis Brekken and Mykela Hanson won 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 at No. 2 doubles to highlight the Saints’ Big South win at Pipestone.
Jalyn Haler won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Belle Plaine 5, Maple River 2: Macy Sohre and Ally Mersman won 6-4, 7-6 (7) at No. 1 doubles in the Eagles’ nonconference loss.
Madison Ward and Kelsey Jaeger won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Belle Plaine’s Joelea Koepp and Elissa Moonen won 7-6 (7), 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Tri-City United 4, United South Central 3: Cynthia Balcazar and Molly Closser won 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles to highlight TCU’s victory at Le Center.
For USC, Elizabeth Romano and Kelsie Chapman won 306, 6-2, 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles.
Cross country
Tri-City United Invitational: The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys placed 16th at the 35-team TCU Invitational, held at the Montgomery Golf Course.
Loyola/Cleveland totaled 425 points.
Nathan Strobel placed 47th in 18:45.8, followed by James Younge in 87th in 19:43.3, Carter Zimmerman in 92nd in 19:47.3, Jorden Rossow in 93rd in 19:55.6 and Sam Vetter in 106th in 20:18.2.
The TCU boys finished 15th. Dante Juberian was 40th, and Austin Rutt placed 65th.
TCU’s girls team finished 20th. Yasmin Ruiz placed 40th.
The Loyola/Cleveland girls did not have a full team. Grace Monson placed 112th in 25:07.59, with Jewel Factor in 154th in 27:39.90 and Cora Koester in 157th in 28:08.34.
Hayfield Invitational: Landon Dimler placed fourth in 17:48, leading the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys to a second-place finish in the 12-team meet.
Jasper Morris placed eighth in 18:32, with Michael Adams, Memphis James and Josh Bengtson all in the top 25.
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys placed ninth. Jacob Karl finished 27th in 19:16, and Conner Nelson took 27th in 19:35. Gavin Sletten placed fourth at 20:13, with Samuel Christensen in 56th in 20:28 and Eric Arvis in 63rd at 21:10.
The WEMJWP girls took seventh of eight teams, led by Kwinn Krause in 15th in 22:49.
The NRHEG girls did not have a full team, but Quinn VanMaldeghem placed eighth in 21:56. Torri Vaale finished 21st in 23:13, with Holly Bartness in 43rd at 25:59 and Annabelle Petsinger in 49th in 27:04.
Swimming
Northfield 97, Mankato West 89: Olivia Leonard won three times in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at the Minnesota State pool.
She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.81. She teamed with Sophia Leonard, Catherine Bittner and Lucy Vogt to take first in the 200 medley relay in 1:56.50. She also swam with Sophia Leonard, Annika Younge and Vogt on the winning 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.41.
Lydia Krautkremer took first in the 50 freestyle in 26.25, and Jenna Sikel won the diving with 197.90 points.
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Faribault 83: Jayne Satre won a pair of individual events, taking first in the 200 IM in 2:30.39 and 100 backstroke in 1:09.87, as the Cougars won a Big Nine meet at Faribault.
Addison Witte, Sophie Steindl, Bryn Ashland and Avery Schuh took first in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.34, and Kelsey Andresen, Madison Bomstad, Tianna Huynh and Witte won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.15.
Ashland also won the 500 freestyle in 6:03.52, Avery Schuh took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.76 and Cami Schuh placed first in the 50 freestyle in 27.26.
