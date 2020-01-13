The Free Press
MANKATO — Jack Wittenberg had a hat trick on Monday, leading the Mankato West boys hockey team to a 4-1 nonconference victory over Rochester Lourdes at All Seasons Arena.
Gavin Brunmeier also scored for the Scarlets, who outshot the Eagles 53-10.
After a scoreless first period, Lourdes took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal. Wittenberg then scored three straight goals, one in the second and two in the third.
Nicholas Lundberg, Hunter Meixner, Blake Waletich, Brandon Swenson and Nathan Looft each had one assist. Caleb Cross got the win in goal.
West (9-7-0) hosts Austin at 7:15 p.m. today.
Girls basketball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 76, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 66: Marah Hulke scored 24 points, but Nicollet/Loyola lost on the road.
Hayley Selby added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Zoey Weller scored 14. Jill Thompson grabbed nine rebounds.
Nicollet/Loyola (2-10) plays at St. Clair on Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 55: Abby Riederer scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Chargers win a nonconference game at Truman.
Emma Nelson added 19 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots, and Kaylee Hunter had nine points and six assists.
Eden Studer led the Jaguars with 15 points, while Michaelah Petrowiak and Makayla Hall each scored 12.
MVL (10-2) plays a Tomahawk Conference game tonight against Cedar Mountain at Morgan.
St. James Area 58, United South Central 34: Chloe Mickelson scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers, as the Saints won a nonconference game at Wells.
Jaelyn Haler had 11 points with two 3-pointers for the Saints, who led 21-9 at halftime.
Taige Suhr led USC with 10 points.
USC (1-10) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tonight. St. James Area (6-6) plays Blue Earth Area at home on Thursday.
Adrian/Ellsworth 53, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 50: Ashlyn Meester scored 18 points as Adrian/Ellsworth won the Red Rock Conference game at Mountain Lake.
Sophie Carrison led MLAC with 13 points, and Brooke Naas scored nine.
MLAC (7-3, 5-2 in RRC) plays at Southwest Christian on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Martin County West 74, St. James Area 64: Wyatt Geistfeld scored 28 points as the Mavericks won their eighth straight game, defeating the Saints in a nonconference game at St. James.
Angel Reyes scored 18 points, and Zach Anderson added 16 points for Martin County West (11-1).
Logan Carlson made nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points for the Saints. Hayden Jones added 17 points, and Derrick Halvorson scored 12.
St. James Area plays Thursday at Blue Earth Area.
Le Sueur-Henderson 72, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 58: Domonic Drent scored 17 points, and Trace Edmondson added 12 as the Giants won the nonconference game at Le Sueur.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 20 points, and Porter Peterson scored 16.
LSH (5-6) plays at Southwest Christian on Thursday. NRHEG (3-10) hosts Maple River tonight.
Sibley East 75, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 65: Caleb Dose and Lucas Tesch each scored 20 points as Sibley East won the nonconference game.
Lucas Dose added 16 points, and JaBez Bates scored 12.
Johnnie Ambrose led GFW with 21 points.
