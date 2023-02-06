The Free Press
A few weeks ago, the Mankato co-ed adapted floor hockey team won its first game in program history at Owatonna.
Monday night, the program got its second victory, this time a 6-4 home win over South Washington at Franklin Elementary.
“We’ve had just kind of a special energy in Franklin since day one,” Mankato coach Dylan Boettcher said. “The fans have been great even though we weren’t winning, so to finally put one away and win one, it was pretty special.”
After the score was tied 2-2 through two periods, Mankato exploded to score four times in the third, with three of the goals coming from Davaris Woods.
Woods led Mankato’s offense, finishing with three goals and two assists. Jak Okumo had two goals and two assists, and Hailie Johnson also had a goal.
Jacob Watson, who’s been an anchor in goal, stopped 71 of 75 shots on goal to get the victory.
“He finds a way to get in front of most of them — he’s just so fun to watch,” Boettcher said. “I think any team would be happy to have him, but we’re so lucky to have that kind of stability.”
Mankato (2-3) will play Wednesday at Shakopee.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 64, Albert Lea 28: Teresa Kiewiet finished with 20 points and five rebounds for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference home win.
Landry Dubeau had 18 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets, while Tucker Downs had 14 points and two steals.
West will play Tuesday at Faribault.
Nicollet 64, Alden Conger 49: Leah Bode finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders in a Valley Conference win.
Shannon Soost added 16 points, 19 rebounds, six steals and five assists for Nicollet, while Brooklyn Bode had eight points and five assists.
The Raiders (10-14, 8-7 in Valley) play Thursday at Cleveland.
Maple River 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41: Claire McGregor finished with 21 points for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference win.
Krystal Ulrich added 15 points for the Eagles, and Lexi Thomas scored 12 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 79, St. Clair 37: Lauren Cooper finished with 23 points for the Knights in the Valley Conference win.
Olivia Harazin scored 17 for LCWM, and Katelin Flack had 15 points.
The Knights (21-1, 15-0 in Valley) play Thursday at Alden.
Waseca 53, Fairmont 44: Kloe Wadd finished with 12 points in the Big South Conference home loss.
Sam Azure scored 10 points for the Bluejays, and Megan Kanewischer added nine points.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 48, Mankato Loyola 40: Maddie Huiras scored 11 points for the Crusaders in the Valley Conference loss.
Sammy Kann also scored 11 for Loyola.
Boys basketball
Alden-Conger 91, Madelia 70: The Blackhawks’ Hayden Jones hit 10 3-pointers, a new single-game school record, in a Valley Conference home loss.
Jones scored 34 points in the loss, and Tony Zaleski added 16 points.
Madelia plays Thursday at Windom.
