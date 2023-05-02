The Free Press
MANKATO —Logan Swalve and Derek Rundle each had two RBIs as Mankato East defeated Austin 7-4 in a Big Nine Conference baseball game Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Cael Willaert had a hit and scored two runs. Brayden Borgmeier pitched the first three innings to get the win, and Owen Studtmann finished for the save.
East (5-4, 5-2 in Big Nine) plays at Owatonna on Thursday.
Mankato West 15, Rochester Century 5: Andrew Scourbys was the winning pitcher and had two hits and two RBIs in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at ISG Field.
Zach Benson had two RBIs, and Wilson Magers, Jace Liebl and Kaleb Corcoran each had two hits.
West plays Mankato East on Friday at ISG Field.
Mankato Loyola 6, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Jake Sizer pitched a three-hitter with four walks and six strikeouts in Loyola’s Valley Conference win at Wolverton Field.
Lawson Godfrey was 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Jaxon Libby had an RBI.
Loyola (5-1) plays Martin County West on Thursday at Wolverton.
Maple River 12, Triton 7: All of Maple River’s batters had at least one hit in the Gopher Conference win at home.
Bryce Piotter was 3 for 3, and Landon Fox, Carter Eichorn and Aidan Sindelir each had two hits. Hayden Niebuhr hit a home run for the second straight game.
Braxton Simon pitched four innings to get the win, and Jackson Vait finished to get the save.
Maple River (4-5, 3-3) plays Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Softball
Mankato West 12, Hopkins 9: Breck Carlson and Carlee Emery each hit a home run in the Scarlets’ nonconference road win.
Brooklyn Geerdes was the winning pitcher. Lydia Banse had four hits and three RBIs, and Landry DuBeau had three hits and two RBIs. Maria Hagen had three hits.
West (9-1) plays Thursday at Red Wing.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 13, St. Clair-Loyola 3, 6 innings: Olivia Harazin had a home run and four RBIs as the Knights won a Valley game at Lake Crystal.
Dani Freyberg, Addie Ahern and Avery Voges each had two hits for the Knights. Voges was the winning pitcher, giving up no earned runs and two hits with 14 strikeouts.
LCWM (10-0, 5-0) plays at home Thursday against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther.
Cleveland 23, Madelia 3: Sophie Shouler hit two home runs as Cleveland won the Valley game at Madelia.
The Clippers hit four home runs and scored 10 runs in the third inning. Cassie Connor was 4 for 5 with a home run, and Lexy Waldron and Laci Hollerich each had two hits, including a home run.
Delaney Thompson pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts.
Cleveland plays a doubleheader at home Thursday against Nicollet.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10, Tri-City United 9: Hannah Bruns had three hits and three RBIs as the Bucs claimed a nonconference home win.
Anna Voegele had a hit and two RBIs, and Jordan Green and Emma Woratschka each had an RBI.
Ellie Ready pitched six innings to get the win, and Alix Velzke pitched the seventh to get the save.
WEM (3-5) plays at Maple River on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Mankato West 6, Northfield 1: Raymond Zhao rallied to win 4-6 , 6-3, 10-8 at No. 4 singles in West’s Big Nine match at Northfield.
Sebastian Hoehn won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Jackson Muehlenhardt and Leighton Betters won 6-1, 7-6 (3).
St. James Area 7, Luverne 0: Andrei Rivera won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to open the Saints’ Big South Conference win at Luverne.
All seven matches were won in straight sets.
New Ulm 5, Waseca 2: Leo Waloch and Nathaniel Janssen won 7-5, 7-6 (3) at No. 1 doubles in the Big South win at Waseca.
Maverick Johnson won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Eagles.
Waseca’s Otton Schoenrock won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, and Jenaro Delgado and Jan Schoen won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Waseca (5-4) plays at Worthington on Thursday.
Golf
Red Wing 342, Mankato East boys 343, Winona 390: East’s Carter Haley shot a 74 to earn medalist honors, and teammate Isaac Brennan was second at 79 in the Big Nine triangular at Mississippi National Golf Course
Landen Haglin added a 93 for the Cougars, and Jackson Thomas shot 97.
Albert Lea 316, Rochester Century 318, Mankato West boys 352: Shawn Erickson of Century was the medalist at 74 at the Big Nine triangular at Eastwood Golf Course.
Finnley Brewer led West with an 82, followed by Zach Chelstrom at 88, Julian Bhardwaj at 90 and Landon Pedersen at 92.
West plays against Owatonna on Friday at Mankato Golf Club.
Track and field
Mankato East girls 112.5, Northfield 47, Rochester Mayo 15.5: Emmy Schulz, Rylie Hansen and Yonna Harris each won two events in the Big Nine triangular at Rochester.
Schulz won the 1,600-meter run in 5:30.12 and 300 hurdles in 48.25. Hansen took first in the long jump at 16-feet-4 and pole vault at 9-6. Harris took first in the shot put at 34-5 and discus at 105-5.
Other winners for East were Cami Schuh in the 100 dash (13.20), Jill Borgmeier in the 200 dash (27.69), Macy Birkholz in the 400 dash (1:05.39), Addie Peed in the 800 run (2:31.64), Ady Lurken in the 3,200 run (12:14.62), Amber Reuter in the 100 hurdles (17.19) and Rieeko Tut in the triple jump (34-10).
The 4x100 relay team of Borgmeier, Cami Schuh, Avery Schuh and Hansen took first in 51.31, and the 4x200 relay team of Kailynn Thul, Ellie Edberg, Sophia Done and Hayden Henning won in 1:53.91.
Cami Schuh, Nora Javens, Ava Tibodeau and Henning turned in a first-place performance in the 4x400 relay in 4:23.61.
Tibodeau, Peed, Madison Wolle and Lurken won the 4x800 relay in 10:07.10.
East hosts the Cougar Relays on Thursday.
