Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. .Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 796.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 802.3 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&