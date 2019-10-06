Madison Roufs
Sport: soccer
School: New Ulm
The highlights: Roufs is a high-energy, competitive player. A two-year captain, she was selected to the Jr. ODP team in 2017 and the ODP team in Ohio last summer. She was highly recruited but chose to sign with Southwest Minnesota State. Roufs has led many team-building events, including the “Kicking For a Cure” at the final regular-season home game Thursday.
Roufs, a senior midfielder, has nine goals and six assists this season, playing nearly every minute of every game. In her career, Roufs has 24 goals and 17 assists.
