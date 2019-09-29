Tyler Makela

Sport: soccer

School: Mankato West

The highlights: Makela has been a key piece of the Scarlets’ offense in a bounce back season under new head coach Dan Blaisdell.

Makela is coming off a massive week that saw him score six goals. He led the Scarlets to a crucial Big Nine win Thursday, scoring three goals in a 4-3 win at Northfield. He then tallied three more on Saturday in a 10-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville.

Makela has 18 goals and five assists in his career, with 16 goals and two assists so far this season. He also participates in basketball and track.

