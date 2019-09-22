Greta Nesbit
Sport: Tennis
School: Le Sueur-Henderson
Class: Junior
The highlights: Nesbit is the only state-ranked individual in the area, coming in at No. 8 in this week’s Class A rankings. She is 10-4, 6-4 in Minnesota River Conference play. Her wins include one over then-fifth-ranked Ally Agerlund of Holy Family Catholic.
In four seasons with the Giants, she is 71-14 with a 26-1 MRC record. The Giants’ team MVP in 2017 and 2018 and MRC MVP in 2018, this is her first year playing No. 1 singles. She played at the No. 2 spot for two seasons and third doubles as an eighth-grader.
Nesbit went to state in 2017 after taking second in Section 2A doubles with Acy Adamzak. Nesbit also partcipates in track and field and plays trumpet in band and jazz band. She is a member of National Honor Society, has a 4.0 GPA and volunteers with the LSH youth tennis program.
Maddie Pearson
Sport: Volleyball
School: Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Class: Senior
The highlights:
A second-year team captain, Pearson totaled 60 assists and 10 aces in two matches this week, sweeps over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Sleepy Eye. She had 47 assists (tying a season high) and 39 digs against Sleepy Eye.
So far this season, she has 350 assists, 132 digs and 27 ace serves. For her career, Pearson has compiled 1,395 assists, 443 digs and 96 aces. She’s in the Chargers’ all-time top 10 in all three categories and is on pace to set the team’s career assist record.
Pearson is also an MVL High Honor Roll student, secretary of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and managing editor of school publications.
