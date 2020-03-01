Caelin Brueske
School: Mankato East/Loyola
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: Brueske backstopped Mankato East/Loyola’s Section 1A championship victory, stopping 42 shots in a 3-1 win over Mankato West at the Rochester Rec Center. Brueske, who also made 25 saves in a 5-3 semifinal victory over top-seeded Dodge County and 17 stops in a 4-2 opening-round win over Minnesota River, had a .920 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average in the fourth-seeded Cougars’ three section-tournament games.
For the season, Brueske went 11-11-1 with a .873 save percentage and a 3.57 goals-against average. It’s his second season as a starter, splitting time but playing the majority of minutes last season as a freshman.
Austin Hanel
School: Immanuel Lutheran
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Hanel recently passed 1,000 points for his career and was recognized for that accomplishment at Friday’s home game. He stands at 1,056 points.
This season, Hanel is averaging 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and he’s shooting 41% from 3-point range.
He’s had six games of 28 or more points, with three games of more than 30. He made nine 3-pointers in a game this season and other games with eight.
Hanel is on the A honor roll as a student.
Toryn Richards
School: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Richards, a three-year starter, ranks eighth in school history with 912 career points. She’s a two-time All-Gopher Conference selection and is currently averaging 13.6 points along with 5.8 rebounds on the season.
In volleyball, Richards is a three-time all-conference selection and a 2019 all-state pick. She has 989 career kills and 1,299 digs.
Richards has also been to the state track meet for the Bucs.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
