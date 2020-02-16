Noah Langsjoen
School: Mankato West
Class: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Highlights: Langsjoen’s record this season is 26-5, and he’s ranked No. 7 in Class AA at 182 pounds.
Langsjoen has 72 victories and is a two-year captain. He was also a three-year letterwinner with the Scarlets’ football team.
In the spring, he’s the president of the Lake Crystal Bass Bashers fishing team, where he is a two-time state qualifier and conference champion. He’ll be attending Bemidji State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in business administration.Sarah Olsen
School: Mankato West
Class: Junior
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: Wrapping up her fourth season as a starting goaltender, Olsen had a strong playoff run, going 2-1-0 with a .938 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average. She stopped 35 shots on Tuesday in the Scarlets’ section-championship loss to Luverne.
For the season, she went 13-14-0 with a .878 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average and three shutouts, including a 25-save shutout of Faribault in the section semifinals.
Olsen is also a drum major for the Lancers and in West’s jazz band and wind ensemble. She has a GPA of 3.819.
Matthew Salzle
School: Mankato Loyola
Team: Mankato East/Loyola
Class: Senior
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: Last week, during the Cougars’ 5-2 victory over Rochester John Marshall, Salzle scored his 100th career point. He had one goal and two assists in that game and four goals and two assists two days earlier in a 12-3 win at Austin.
Through the regular season, the forward ranks second on the team in goals (26), assists (25) and points (51). He’s more than doubled his season total from his junior season. He has 43 goals and 57 assists for his career.
Salzle also plays baseball and is in Knowledge Bowl, Key Club and Project 4 Teens. He has a 4.05 GPA.
