Olivia Leonard
School: Mankato West
Sport: Swimming
Class: Eighth-grade
Highlights: Leonard took first place in two events at the Big Nine Conference championships last weekend, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.45 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.9. It was the second year in a row she won the 100 breaststroke and broke the team record in that event set by her last season at the state meet. Leonard was also part of the Scarlets’ medley and 200 freestyle relays, which placed third and fourth, respectively, at the conference meet.
