Jill Thompson
Sport: Volleyball
School: Nicollet
Class: Senior
The Highlights: In her career, Thompson has 730 kills, 520 digs, 95 aces and 89 blocks. She led the Raiders to a 3-1 Valley Conference victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday, finishing with 27 kills and 16 digs. Thompson has amassed 308 kills so far this year, a season that has seen her switch from the middle to outside hitter.
Thompson is a three-sport athlete, also participating in basketball and track and field. She intends to play volleyball in college next year.
