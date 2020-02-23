Eli Hunt
School: St. Peter
Class: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Highlights: Last week, Hunt broke a team record for career falls as he helped the Saints reach the section finals. The 170-pounder recorded the 86th fall of his career in the section championship match against Hutchinson.
The previous record had stood since 1974.
This season, Hunt is 34-3 winning championships in his weight class at the Big South Conference championships and the Delano Invitational. His career record is 141-61 and place sixth at the state meet last season. He is ranked fifth in Class AA at 170 pounds.
Hunt is a member of the National Honor Society and holds a 4.0 grade-point average. He also participates in football and track and field. He plans to continue his wrestling career next season at Concordia University in Moorhead.
Hannah Potter
School: Waseca
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Potter has been on a tear as a rebounder, making 32 rebounds in the last three games, including 15 in Thursday’s victory over St. Clair.
Potter just passed Lexie Ulfers into No. 2 in team history with 669 rebounds. She needs 42 to move into second place.
This season, Potter, a senior guard and captain, is averaging 7.2 rebounds to go with 9.1 points.
With a season-ending injury to a teammate, defense and rebounding have been more important to the Bluejays’ success. Waseca is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs.
Potter is a AAA winner and participated in the state golf meet last season.
Eric Rohlfing
School: Cleveland
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Rohfling, a 6-foot-2 forward, has had a breakthrough season for the young Clippers, averaging 16.3 points. He raised his scoring average to 17.5 points in Valley Conference games.
He’s scored 421 points in his career, 392 of which came this season. He had a career-high 33 points in a game against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s a couple weeks ago.
He’s also averaging 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
